Tuesday 4 May 2021
Hazel Chu says she will announce her by-election intentions 'over the next couple of days'

It is understood that Hazel Chu is likely to announce her bid tomorrow.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 4 May 2021, 3:27 PM
DUBLIN LORD MAYOR and Green Party councillor Hazel Chu today refused to be drawn on her candidacy in the the upcoming Dublin Bay South by-election.

Speaking at the launch of the Green Party’s maternity care plan, Chu said she did not wish to be “coy” about the matter, but did not want to take away from the women’s health report.

When pushed on when she will be announcing her intentions, she said “over the next couple of days”. 

It is understood that Chu is likely to announce her bid tomorrow.

Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne has already confirmed that she will seek a nomination. Byrne currently sits on Dublin City Council.

The candidate will be decided by a vote of local Dublin Bay South Green Party members.

Byrne said if she is elected, women’s issues would be a big focus for her.

If Chu confirms, Byrne joked that she will be slightly “terrified” running against her.

“Members will decide” who the party selects as a candidate, she added.

Both she and Chu have very similar viewpoints, added Byrne.

The decision by former minister Eoghan Murphy to resign his seat last week has created a vacancy in the constituency.

Former TD Kate O’Connell seems like an obvious choice to carry the party’s banner but Fine Gael’s national executive did not to support her for a Seanad seat. She is yet to confirm that she is throwing her hat in the ring. 

