The 9 at 9: Sunday

Supply chain woe

1. Businesses are asking Irish consumers to be flexible and to prepare for supply-related disruption well into 2022 amid concern that the global shipping crisis is unlikely to abate this side of Christmas.

A range of factors — including a shortage of freight containers, booming global consumer demand and congestion at ports across the world — have conspired against global supply chains and heaped transport costs onto Irish companies.

Taoiseach in New York

2. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to New York today ahead of attending a series of a UN events in the city throughout next week.

The Taoiseach will chair a meeting of the Security Council on Thursday, where he is expected to give a clear message to the council that it must take climate change and its contribution to instability in the world seriously.

Ireland is an elected member of the United Nations Security Council for a two-year term which began on 1 January this year.

Space

3. Four space tourists ended their trip to orbit with a splashdown in the Atlantic off the Florida coast this morning.

Their SpaceX capsule parachuted into the ocean just before sunset, not far from where their chartered flight began three days earlier.

The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut.

Explainer on child vaccines

4. We take a look at this week’s on the announcement that one of the two vaccine manufacturers running trials to assess the safety and efficacy of a Covid-19 vaccine for children under 12 has said it expects to apply for emergency use authorisation in the US by next month.

In Ireland, Covid vaccines are not approved for use in children aged under 12 and the European regulator has not yet begun assessing data from ongoing clinical trials for this age group.

However a small number of countries are now taking steps towards immunising younger children and the US may be next.

Redress Failings

5. The Irish State has, to date, failed to operate a redress scheme that puts survivors’ needs first, according to an expert.

The Government is currently drawing up plans for a redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby institutions and county institutions. This scheme is expected to open to applications next year.

It will be the latest in a number of redress schemes established in recent years on foot of investigations into abuse in industrial schools, Magdalene laundries and other settings.

US air strike

6. The Afghan survivors of a US drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, have said that sorry is not enough.

Emal Ahmadi, whose three-year-old daughter Malika was killed on 29 August when the US hellfire missile struck his elder brother’s car, told The Associated Press that the family has demanded an investigation by Washington into who fired the drone and punishment for the military personnel responsible for the strike.

The Good Information Project

7. More than 30 million people who were newly displaced within their countries last year were victims of natural disasters, in particular, ones related to extreme weather events.

Climate-induced migration is not a new phenomenon, but climate change is increasing the intensity and frequency of such extreme weather events. As a result and the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) is expected to grow globally.

Limerick arrest

8. Gardaí have arrested a teenage woman as they investigate the discovery of an injured man in Limerick this weekend.

The man was found with serious head injuries on Friday evening in the Westfield Park area of the city.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Notre Dame rebuild

9. Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for the start of work to rebuild it, more than two years after fire tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down.

The French government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced in a statement today that work to secure the famous Paris structure – which began the day after the fire on 15 April, 2019 – is at last complete.