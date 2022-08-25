The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #RUNNERS AND RIDERS No sooner had Robert Troy resigned as junior minister, politicians in Leinster House were speculating about who would get the job.
2. #SIPO Nine political parties and multiple independent TDs received exchequer funding totalling just over €13.4 million last year.
3. #COMEBACK Two years after a planned return to RTÉ was cancelled in the wake of the Golfgate controversy, broadcaster Sean O’Rourke has been confirmed as the host of a new show on the national broadcaster.
4. #INDEPDENCE DAY The death toll from a Russian strike on a train station in central Ukraine last night has risen to 25 overnight, the state rail operator said today.
5. #ENERGY An extended moratorium on utility disconnections this winter has been announced, with vulnerable customers unable to be disconnected from October to March.
