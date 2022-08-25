Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 25 August 2022
Two years since his return was cancelled after Golfgate, Sean O'Rourke is coming back to RTÉ

The former broadcaster previously said he should not have attended the controversial Clifden dinner.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 12:31 PM
17 minutes ago 2,305 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5849053
Broadcaster Sean O'Rourke will host a documentary on RTÉ.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO YEARS AFTER a planned return to RTÉ was cancelled in the wake of the Golfgate controversy, broadcaster Sean O’Rourke has been confirmed as the host of a new show on the national broadcaster. 

O’Rourke is to present a new programme entitled Two Tribes, which RTÉ says “follows the diverging paths taken by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in the post-civil war landscape”.

The programme is part of a range of content RTÉ has announced as in its new season about the Irish Civil War. 

O’Rourke was a long-time journalist at RTÉ but retired as an employee in May 2020.

He was understood to be in talks to return to the station in the following months when it was revealed that he attended the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner held at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway in August 2020 amid strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Then-agriculture minister Dara Calleary, who was also at the dinner, resigned from his position in the aftermath and RTÉ subsequently confirmed that it would not be proceeding with future projects with O’Rourke. 

O’Rourke was quoted in the RTÉ statement at the time and said it was the “right course” of action as he wanted to “call myself to account”. 

Last October, O’Rourke made a return to public life when he interviewed Taoiseach Micheál Martin at the high-profile MacGill Summer School. 

Earlier this year two politicians and two hoteliers went on trial for organising the Golfgate dinner and their charges were dismissed in Galway District Court

In the wake of that decision, the Taoiseach suggested there may be “a way back” for Calleary and today’s move from RTÉ suggests it has taken a similar view of its former radio anchor.

