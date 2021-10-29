#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Friday 29 October 2021
Advertisement

Sean O’Rourke to interview the Taoiseach today in highest-profile outing since Golfgate

O’Rourke is to interview Micheál Martin as part of the MacGill Summer School programme.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 Oct 2021, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,926 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5586682

FORMER RTÉ PRESENTER Sean O’Rourke is to interview Taoiseach Micheál Martin today in O’Rourke’s highest-profile outing since the Golfgate controversy.

As part of this year’s MacGill Summer School event, a three-day event that hosts discussions on the economy, society and public policy, O’Rourke will interview the Taoiseach at 5.30pm today in an event headlined as ‘Meeting the Challenges Ahead and Overcoming Them’.

O’Rourke was one of the high-profile attendees at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner held at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway in August 2020 amid strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Then-Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary, then-EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, and Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe, as well as a number of senators, also attended the dinner.

Calleary resigned immediately from his role, and Hogan resigned later following increasing scrutiny of his whereabouts and actions.

O’Rourke had retired from RTÉ at the time of the dinner, and subsequently apologised for attending the event.

“I should not have been at the dinner in Clifden on Wednesday. I don’t have a defence,” he said on Twitter later. 

The veteran journalist was in talks with RTÉ at the time to return to the station for a Saturday current affairs programme. In the wake of the controversy, those plans were cancelled.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A case against two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising a controversial golf dinner during Covid-19 restrictions last summer will be heard in early January, with the hearing expected to last five days as there are 51 prosecution witnesses.

Among the other guest speakers of the MacGill Summer School programme today, the last day of the event, are DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and Ambassador of Ireland to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason.

Speakers in the previous two days included Executive Director World Health Organisation Dr Mike Ryan, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, and Professor of Immunology Luke O’Neill.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie