Russian strike kills 25 at Ukrainian railway station

Two children are among the dead and over 30 people have also been injured by the attack.

By AFP Thursday 25 Aug 2022, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 4,046 Views 8 Comments
Image: PA
THE DEATH TOLL from a Russian strike on a train station in central Ukraine last night has risen to 25 overnight, the state rail operator said today.

The strike targeted a station in the city of Chaplyne in the region of Dnipropetrovsk.

“As of this morning, we have 25 dead, including two children, and 31 people injured, including two children,” Ukrainian Railways said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy first announced the strike yesterday evening – as the nation marked the grim milestone of six months of war, and its annual Independence Day.

“Chaplyne is our pain today,” Zelenskyy said.

Ahead of Independence Day, Kyiv authorities banned large gatherings in the capital until today for fear of missile strikes.

Residents of the capital, which has been largely spared in recent months, woke up yesterday to air raid sirens, but no immediate strikes followed.

As the day wore on, Russian bombardment was reported in the country’s east, west and central areas, with the most serious attack apparently at the train station.

Since the war started in February, Ukraine’s railways have been vital in the effort to evacuate vast swathes of the country.

In April, a rocket attack on a station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk killed at least 57 civilians as they waited on the platform to be transported west to safety.

Yesterday US President Joe Biden announced that he will be sending $2.98 billion (€3 billion) in new military aid to Ukraine that will enable forces there to fight “for years to come”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a visit to Kyiv yesterday, said the UK “will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends” as he set out a further £54 million package of military aid.

As the war enters its seventh month most of the fighting between Russia and Ukraine is taking place in the south and east, with neither side conceding much territory.

Nonetheless Kyiv accuses Moscow of regularly striking Ukrainian cities with long-range missiles.

Ukrainian forces appear to also have used cluster munitions several times, Cluster Munition Coalition (CMC), a monitoring group, said in the 2022 report on the use of the weapons around the world.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine have joined the convention prohibiting the use, transfer, production and stockpiling of cluster bombs, which has 110 states parties and 13 other signatories.

“Russia’s extensive use of internationally-banned cluster munitions in Ukraine demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life, humanitarian principles and legal norms,” said Mary Wareham of the Cluster Munition Monitor 2022.

“Unequivocally condemning ongoing use of cluster munitions in Ukraine is crucial to strengthen the stigma against these weapons and bring an end to the threat they pose.”

The 100-page report comes as parties to the convention prepare for their 10th annual meeting from August 30 to September 2 at the United Nations in Geneva.

