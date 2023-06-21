Govt moves to ramp up healthcare and vet college places amid staffing crisis

AN INCREASE OF more than 5,000 college places in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and veterinary medicine will begin to come on stream from next year.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will today announce a significant expansion in third level places for healthcare and veterinary medicine.

The Higher Education Authority was tasked by the Department of Further and Higher Education to establish additional capacity in healthcare and veterinary in a short period of time.

It reported back that, with investment, an additional 208 doctors, 692 nurses, 196 pharmacists, 63 dentists and 230 vets could be trained every year.

Amid a recruitment shortage in these key areas, it is understood that, subject to National Development Plan budget negotiations, an increase of more than 5,000 additional third level enrolments could be achieved, starting in 2024.

Advertisement

For example, some 125 additional undergraduate medicine places across three colleges could be provided each year.

The new courses would be spread over a number of third level providers but would see the establishment of new forms of delivery.

For example, half of the additional nursing places in Maynooth would be reserved for students from further education. Dundalk Institute of Technology (DKIT) and Atlantic Technological University (ATU) will also reserve places for students from Further Education and Training (FET) colleges.

In medicine, the University of Galway proposal will focus on medicine in remote and rural settings.

There was a significant discussion at Cabinet yesterday about the new plan to ramp up college places, given the pressure the healthcare system is under in terms of recruitment and retention.

The government has agreed in advance to the proposals with investment to be considered in the budget process.