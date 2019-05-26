This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 26 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Three members of Healy-Rae family elected to Kerry County Council

The Healy-Rae family have seen a 19-election streak of wins.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 26 May 2019, 2:10 PM
30 minutes ago 4,000 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4652079

THE THREE MEMBERS of the Healy-Rae family running for local election in Kerry County Council have been elected. 

Independent Jackie Healy-Rae secured his seat yesterday evening, while his cousins Johnny and Maura Healy-Rae, also independents, were elected during this morning’s counts.

Maura stood in Killarney, Johnny stood in Kenmare and Jackie stood in Castleisland.

This election has seen 24-year-old Jackie Healy-Rae Junior run his first election campaign. He serves as a parliamentary assistant to his father Michael Healy-Rae TD. 

Jackie was the first elected councillor in the Castleisland area yesterday. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie ahead of this weekend’s elections, Jackie reflected on the family’s strong political background. 

“I had four siblings and if you grew up in a football household, it’ll catch on to one. Politics was going to catch one of us and it caught me, Jackie was elected in ’97 when I was two years old, and my father was elected in ’99 when I was four, so it was always around me,” he said. 

“My father would bring me to the council AGM every June because I loved it, and I’d get the day off school and the mayor would take people out for dinner after… I thought was great.”

The 2016 elections saw Danny Healy-Rae’s seat on Kerry County Council filled by his daughter Maura, where she joined her brother Johnny. She was co-opted to fill the seat left behind after her father’s election to the Dáil. 

Jackie Healy-Rae senior was the first member of the Healy-Rae family to enter politics, back in the 1960s. 

His sons Danny and Michael both currently serve as independent TDs. 

The Healy-Rae family have seen a 19-election streak of wins. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie