Friday 5 April, 2019
'Heart of our city': Dublin's 2019 Pride Parade will return to O'Connell Street

Over 7,000 people from 150 groups will lead this year’s parade and march.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 5 Apr 2019, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,234 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4577952
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN’S LGBTQ PRIDE Parade will start at O’Connell Street this year and finish at Merrion Square, organisers announced today. 

From O’Connell Street, the parade will turn on to Eden Quay and pass Liberty Hall – the start of the first large-scale march for LGBTQ+ rights in Ireland in 1983.

The Parade will then cross the Liffey at Talbot Memorial Bridge and travel along City Quay, Lombard Street, Westland Row and end with a free outdoor event at Merrion Square.

Last year, the parade was directed away from major thoroughfares. Travelling down Kevin Street, Patrick Street, and Nicholas Street before crossing the River Liffey, the parade finished at Smithfield on the northside.

Green Party councillor Claire Byrne subsequently raised the issue with council management in March and called for the parade to be re-routed down O’Connell Street. The parade, licensed by Dublin City Council, marched down the city’s main artery until 2016 when it was changed to make way for Luas Cross City works. 

This year’s Pride Parade on 29 June will start at the Garden of Remembrance before starting off from O’Connell Street.

Over 7,000 people from 150 groups will lead this year’s parade. It’s estimated that 60,000 people took part in last year’s parade and march. 

