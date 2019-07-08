This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Record' libel payout as Heather Mills settles phone hacking claims

Mills and her sister both received a formal apology in Britain’s High Court this morning.

By Adam Daly Monday 8 Jul 2019, 11:37 AM
33 minutes ago 4,234 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4715155
Heather Mills speaking outside the Rolls Building in London after receiving a public apology in the High Court.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Heather Mills speaking outside the Rolls Building in London after receiving a public apology in the High Court.
Heather Mills speaking outside the Rolls Building in London after receiving a public apology in the High Court.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

HEATHER MILLS AND her sister have received an apology and settlement from the defunct News of the World tabloid over the hacking of their phones.

Mills, the ex-wife of Paul McCartney, and her sister Fiona Mills both received a formal apology in Britain’s High Court this morning. 

The size of what was called a “substantial settlement” hasn’t been revealed.

“We have been awarded the highest media liable settlement in British legal history,” Mills said speaking to reporters in London. 

“And with it, a complete and unmitigated apology for the targeted smear campaign waged against us by News Group Newspapers. 

Mills said her motivation to win “this decade-long fight” stemmed from a “desire to obtain justice”. 

A representative of the tabloid said it apologised for “the distress caused to them by the invasion of their privacy by individuals working for or on behalf of the News of the World.”

Heather Mills is one of a number of celebrities who have received settlements in the prolonged phone-hacking scandal.

The Mills’ lawyer said the hacking had damaged relationships with their friends and families.

With reporting from Associated Press 

