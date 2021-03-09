Cannabis worth €1.8 million found hidden inside van at Ringaskiddy in Cork

The herbal cannabis packages seized in Cork today with the help of detector dog Marley.

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 90kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.8 million at Ringaskiddy Ferry Terminal in Cork.

The drugs were found deeply hidden in the panels of a van.

Revenue officers stopped and searched a Polish-registered van which had arrived into the port from Roscoff in France.

37 packages of herbal cannabis were found concealed inside. The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, has been arrested by gardaí.

Revenue said the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling of drugs, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Last month, gardaí seized more than €12 million worth of suspected cocaine at Ringaskiddy that arrived on a vessel from Central America.