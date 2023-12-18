Public transport services release revised timetables for Christmas period

OVER THE CHRISTMAS season public transport will operate on revised timetables.

For those going shopping, travelling home or planning a New Year’s getaway, checking service information is essential before embarking on a journey.

Here is the latest information on what can be expected over the next fortnight.

Irish Rail

From Thursday, 21 December through Saturday, 23 December, normal schedules will operate with the addition of the late night services. They are:

00:30 and 01:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

00:30 and 01:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

00:40 and 01:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

00:20 and 02:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

23:50 and 01:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

On Christmas Eve, commuters should expect a Sunday timetable until around 9pm with some exceptions. The following services are cancelled:

21:00 Heuston to Cork

20:30 Heuston to Galway

19:25 Heuston to Limerick

18:20 Limerick to Heuston

There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or St Stephen’s Day.

From Wednesday, 27 December, to Saturday, 30 December, intercity routes will have a regular weekday timetable but with some alterations. The latest information can be found on www.irishrail.ie or on the Irish Rail app.

DART and commuter services (including Cork commuter services) will operate to a Saturday timetable.

On New Year’s Eve, Sunday 31 December DART and commuter trains will operate to a Sunday timetable until 22:00, and there will be late night trains after. These include:

01:30 and 02:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

01:30 and 02:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

01:40and 02:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

01:20 and 03:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

00.50 and 02:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

On New Year’s Day, DART and commuter trains will have Sunday timetables with some adjustments. There will be revised timetables for intercity routes, which can be checked on the website before travel.

Normal services resume on all routes on Tuesday, 2 January.

Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann services will operate on normal schedules until Saturday, 23 December.

On Christmas Eve, services will operate to a Sunday timetable with earlier final departures of around 9pm.

Advertisement

No Bus Éireann routes will run on Christmas Day.

Services will run based on Bank Holiday/Sunday timetables for St Stephen’s Day, 26 December, from around 9am. Passengers planning to travel are encouraged to check the timetable for their specific routes.

Services will have normal timetables from Wednesday, 27 December, until New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

A full normal timetable across Bus Éireann services will resume from 2 January.

“With anticipated high demand, passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and check the updated timetables on the Bus Éireann website,” a spokesperson said.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus services will run as normal until Christmas Eve, when there will be a Sunday schedule, with last buses at 9pm.

No buses will run on Christmas Day.

On St Stephen’s Day all routes will have a Sunday timetable, beginning at around 9am.

From 27 December to 30 December, buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will have Sunday schedules and services will return to normal on 2 January.

Luas

Both Luas lines will run into the early hours of the morning on Friday, 15 December, Saturday 16 December, Friday 22 December, and Saturday 23 December.

Trams will finish at 8pm on Christmas Eve and there will be no services on Christmas Day.

The night Luas will also run on New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day will have Sunday operating hours and normal schedules will resume on 2 January.

For more information, visit the TFI website, or see live updates on the TFI app.