Wednesday 7 April 2021
Here's how many vaccines Ireland expects to be delivered in April, May and June

The Department today said it expects 3.9 million doses to be delivered by 30 June.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 2:07 PM
THE DEPARTMENT OF Health has released official vaccine supply projections for April, May and June.

It is estimated that 3.9 million doses will be delivered by 30 June and with the Department providing a breakdown of supply by manufacturer for the first time. 

Ireland is expected to receive 2,128,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Q2 – 546,000 doses in April, 738,000 in May and 844,000 in June. 

The country should expect to receive 383,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in Q2 – 118,000 in both April and May with 147,000 doses set to be delivered in June. 

Screenshot 2021-04-07 13.37.08 - Display 2 Source: Department of Health

Today marks the first 100 days of Ireland’s vaccination programme which has experienced supply issues and controversy around prioritisation. 

As of Sunday, 936,087 doses had been administered in Ireland with the country expected to reach a milestone of 1 million doses administered this week. 

Of those, 663,411 were first doses with 272,676 people in Ireland now fully vaccinated. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said today that projected deliveries for Q2 “can, and will, fluctuate”.

“Delivery schedules have changed in the past as they are dependent on manufacturers meeting commitments,” he said. 

“Confirmation of specific delivery dates typically occurs two weeks before a delivery is due. I hope these figures will provide some degree of comfort around the sheer volume of vaccines due in the coming months, but would stress they are indicative.”

Delivery estimates released today show that June will be a key month in Ireland’s vaccine rollout. The Government has committed to giving 80% of adults a first dose by 30 June. 

A total of 1,750,000 doses are expected for delivery in June with 1,250,000 doses expected in May and 929,000 expected in April. 

The vast bulk of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine [432,000] are not expected to be delivered until June. 

AstraZeneca – which has caused significant delivery setbacks in Ireland – is expected to supply 813,000 doses in Q2 – 224,000 in April, 262,000 in May and 327,000 in June. 

Today’s forecasts come after all three teachers’ unions have passed a motion calling for prioritisation in the vaccination programme and a ballot for industrial action, including strike, if the government does not meet their demands.

The three unions – the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO), Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) and Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) – had agreed to table a joint motion on the issue at their annual conferences, which began yesterday.

The motion condemns the recent changes to the priority listing for teachers within the national vaccination programme and demands the government re-instates education staff as a priority group within the national vaccination programme.

The motion also demands early vaccination within the overall cohort of education staff of pregnant teachers, those in higher risk categories and those who work in special schools, special classes and home school community liaison teachers.

If the government does not agree to prioritise teachers in the programme by the end of the current school year, the motion mandates a ballot of members for industrial action up to and including strike.

Minister Foley told Morning Ireland the decision to shift to an age-based vaccine roll-out was not “a value judgement” on any profession but based on the available science. 

