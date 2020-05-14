Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials have confirmed a further 10 deaths of patients with Covid-19 and 426 new cases of the disease in Ireland.
- Letters published today show the HSE expressed concern over last month’s announcement by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) that testing for Covid-19 would be significantly expanded to cover 100,000 suspected cases a week.
- Delaying the resumption of non-Covid-19 care is a matter of “life and death”, according to Labour leader Alan Kelly.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he is “increasingly confident” that Ireland will be able to move to Phase One of the government’s roadmap for lifting restrictions on Monday.
- Unions have called for the government to “go back to the drawing board” and develop another scheme to help healthcare workers with childcare costs.
- The HSE is aiming to have a 90% end-to-end turnaround time of three days on testing and contact tracing for Covid-19 positive cases by Monday, chief executive Paul Reid has said.
- The UK government today confirmed that the spouses of those living in Northern Ireland can now apply for official European residence permits following a change in the immigration policy.
- An automated text messaging system to inform people of negative Covid-19 results is expected to be in place at the end of this week.
- A long-awaited report into past cases of abuse in Scouting Ireland has found that there was a “cover up” and a “failure to report”.
WORLD
#CHINA US Authorities have claimed that Chinese hackers are attempting to steal data on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.
#BIG PHARMA Vaccinating 3.7 billion people, the poorest half of the global population, against Covid-19 could cost less than the amount of money made by the 10 biggest pharmaceutical companies in four months, Oxfam has said.
#TENSION Brussels has launched legal action against the UK for its “failure to comply” with European Union rules on free movement.
Your contributions will help us continue
PARTING SHOT
On 27 April, a national alert was issued in the UK for healthcare professionals, warning them about potential links between a life-threatening syndrome being seen in children, and Covid-19.
But what is this syndrome, how is it linked to Kawasaki Syndrome – and how could it be connected to Covid-19? That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s episode of The Explainer. Our reporter Sean Murray gives presenter Sinéad O’Carroll the most up-to-date information on what we know about the syndrome, and what Irish medical experts have to say.
