Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Testing turnaround time, historic abuse in Scouting Ireland, and claims of Chinese hacking – It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 14 May 2020, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

003 Mural Holohan A mural showing Dr Tony Holohan has appeared on Devitts Pub in Dublin today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

nat-trump Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) with mask, looks on as President Donald Trump makes remarks during a meeting with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R) in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Source: Pool/ABACA

#CHINA US Authorities have claimed that Chinese hackers are attempting to steal data on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.

#BIG PHARMA Vaccinating 3.7 billion people, the poorest half of the global population, against Covid-19 could cost less than the amount of money made by the 10 biggest pharmaceutical companies in four months, Oxfam has said.

#TENSION Brussels has launched legal action against the UK for its “failure to comply” with European Union rules on free movement.

PARTING SHOT

On 27 April, a national alert was issued in the UK for healthcare professionals, warning them about potential links between a life-threatening syndrome being seen in children, and Covid-19.

But what is this syndrome, how is it linked to Kawasaki Syndrome – and how could it be connected to Covid-19? That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s episode of The Explainer. Our reporter Sean Murray gives presenter Sinéad O’Carroll the most up-to-date information on what we know about the syndrome, and what Irish medical experts have to say.  


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Conor McCrave
