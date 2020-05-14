Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A mural showing Dr Tony Holohan has appeared on Devitts Pub in Dublin today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) with mask, looks on as President Donald Trump makes remarks during a meeting with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum (R) in the Cabinet Room of the White House. Source: Pool/ABACA

#CHINA US Authorities have claimed that Chinese hackers are attempting to steal data on Covid-19 treatments and vaccines.

#BIG PHARMA Vaccinating 3.7 billion people, the poorest half of the global population, against Covid-19 could cost less than the amount of money made by the 10 biggest pharmaceutical companies in four months, Oxfam has said.

#TENSION Brussels has launched legal action against the UK for its “failure to comply” with European Union rules on free movement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

On 27 April, a national alert was issued in the UK for healthcare professionals, warning them about potential links between a life-threatening syndrome being seen in children, and Covid-19.

But what is this syndrome, how is it linked to Kawasaki Syndrome – and how could it be connected to Covid-19? That’s what we’re looking at in this week’s episode of The Explainer. Our reporter Sean Murray gives presenter Sinéad O’Carroll the most up-to-date information on what we know about the syndrome, and what Irish medical experts have to say.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud