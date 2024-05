NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Antoinette Keegan, who lost her sisters Mary and Martina in the Stardust fire, and Phyllis McHugh, whose daughter Caroline died in the fire, at the premiere of Ransom 79, a feature documentary that follows veteran journalist Charlie Bird during his illness, in the Light House Cinema. Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian artist Ghassan Habboub, who took refuge in Rafah city due to Israeli attacks, draws pictures of the Palestinian flag and Al-Aqsa Mosque symbolizing the solidarity in Gaza with coal on the wall of a building that was heavily damaged as a result of the attacks in Rafah. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#COLLAPSE A section of a motorway collapsed after heavy rains in southern China, sending cars tumbling down a slope and leaving at least 48 people dead, authorities said.

#COLLEGE PROTESTS US President Joe Biden has called for order after police moved in to clear a protest camp at University of California, Los Angeles.

#AUTRALIA Three Irish men have been charged in Australia with operating a burglary gang in a $1m (€600,000) spree targeting high end property across Melbourne.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Zoo has a new arrival.

Ernie, Dublin Zoo's newest arrival. PATRICK BOLGER PATRICK BOLGER

Ernie, who is aged 20, arrived from the West Midlands Safari Park in England and is “settling in very well”.

Hippopotamuses are currently classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The main threats to this species are poaching, hunting, agriculture and building developments as well as climate change, causing drought in the areas they live in.

In the coming weeks, Ernie will be introduced to Heidi, aged 23, who is “already showing great interest in Dublin Zoo’s newest arrival”.

