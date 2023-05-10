Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#PAKISTAN: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been remanded in custody for eight days by an anti-graft court as violent nationwide protests over his arrest erupted for a second day.
#UK HIGH COURT: A tabloid publisher has “unreservedly” apologised to Britain’s Prince Harry for an instance of unlawful information gathering, the UK High Court has been told.
#OPERATION IDENTIFY ME: Police in Europe are launching an international appeal for help to identify 22 women whose bodies were found in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands over a period of 43 years.
