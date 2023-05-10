Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal Bruce Springsteen fans wait outside the Merrion Hotel to catch a glimpse of the singer Sam Boal

A Garda is to face a criminal prosecution over his driving in relation to an incident in which three men were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago while fleeing from gardaí.

in Dublin two years ago while fleeing from gardaí. Minister of State Neale Richmond said that an “open and frank” conversation was had with members of the Retail Forum this afternoon, in a meeting that was moved the meeting forward in light of the rising cost of food .

. The GAA has rebuked Virgin Media Television for their claims that no other broadcaster was approached to air GAA matches after Sky Sports lost their rights to broadcast games .

. Irish Eurovision fans called for a change in how we pick our performers, after Ireland’s Wild Youth was knocked out of the competition last night.

last night. The grief of losing a loved one in the Stardust fire was “unbearable”, while being told what that person’s life was worth added “insult to injury” , a brother of one of the victims has told the Coroner’s Court.

, a brother of one of the victims has told the Coroner’s Court. Setting a deadline for restoring powersharing in Stormont would be “deadly”, according to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

in Stormont would be “deadly”, according to Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris. Alcohol Action Ireland has recommended that the government ban big alcohol brands from “brand sharing” , something which allows zero alcohol beers to use the same branding as their alcoholic alternatives.

, something which allows zero alcohol beers to use the same branding as their alcoholic alternatives. A young father who abandoned his baby daughter at the side of a busy road to get revenge after the child’s mother went on a night out has been jailed for three years.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo US congressman George Santos today pleaded not guilty to fraud and theft charges Alamy Stock Photo

#PAKISTAN: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been remanded in custody for eight days by an anti-graft court as violent nationwide protests over his arrest erupted for a second day.

#UK HIGH COURT: A tabloid publisher has “unreservedly” apologised to Britain’s Prince Harry for an instance of unlawful information gathering, the UK High Court has been told.

#OPERATION IDENTIFY ME: Police in Europe are launching an international appeal for help to identify 22 women whose bodies were found in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands over a period of 43 years.

PARTING SHOT

@TheSnoopySnoop A rainbow emerges after thundery showers in Greencastle, County Donegal. @TheSnoopySnoop