Travelling this Christmas? Here's what public transport will look like over the coming days

FROM LAST MINUTE shopping to travelling home for Christmas, thousands of people will take trains, trams and buses over the festive season.

Public transport services nationwide will be operating on revised schedules, with pre-booked tickets needed in some cases.

Here’s what you need to know before you embark on your journey.

Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann services will operate on normal schedules until Saturday, 23 December.

On Christmas Eve, services will operate to a Sunday timetable with earlier final departures of around 9pm.

No Bus Éireann routes will run on Christmas Day.

Services will run based on Bank Holiday/Sunday timetables for St Stephen’s Day, 26 December, from around 9am. Passengers planning to travel are encouraged to check the timetable for their specific routes.

Let Bus Éireann connect you to Christmas and the people you love.

To plan your Christmas connections, see https://t.co/Iih3I72hgJ

— Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) December 13, 2023

Services will have normal timetables from Wednesday, 27 December, until New Year’s Eve, when there will be Saturday timetables.

New Year’s Day buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.

A full normal timetable across Bus Éireann services will resume from 2 January.

“With anticipated high demand, passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance and check the updated timetables on the Bus Éireann website,” a spokesperson said.

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus services will run as normal until Christmas Eve, when there will be a Sunday schedule, with last buses at 9pm.

No buses will run on Christmas Day.

On St Stephen’s Day all routes will have a Sunday timetable, beginning at around 9am.

From 27 December to 30 December, buses will run on a Saturday schedule.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will have Sunday schedules and services will return to normal on 2 January.

Luas

Both Luas lines will run into the early hours of the morning on Friday, 15 December, Saturday 16 December, Friday 22 December, and Saturday 23 December.

Trams will finish at 8pm on Christmas Eve and there will be no services on Christmas Day.

The night Luas will also run on New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day will have Sunday operating hours and normal schedules will resume on 2 January.

For more information, visit the TFI website, or see live updates on the TFI app.

Iarnród Éireann

Irish Rail will have revised timetables in place from Christmas Eve until New Year’s Day.

Late night DART and commuter trains to Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare will run from Thursdays to Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas, and after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

On 24 December, DART and commuter trains will have a normal schedule up to around 9pm.

Intercity trains will also run as normal, with the exception of four late evening services.

Customers traveling on Intercity services at busy times are advised to book in advance at www.irishrail.ie or on the Iarnród Éireann app.

No trains will operate on Christmas Day or St Stephen’s Day.

On Wednesday, 27 December, there will be a Sunday schedule for DART and commuter trains and a revised timetable for intercity routes.

Thursday, 28 December will have a Saturday timetable.

On New Year’s Eve, DART and commuter services will have a normal Sunday schedule up to 10pm on all routes, as well as some late night trains.

Intercity trains will also run on Sunday schedules, with the exception of four late evening services.

A Sunday service will operate on 1 January and normal timetables will resume on all routes on 2 January.

Enterprise

In Northern Ireland, Translink will be undertaking works in the Belfast area, so from 27 December to 1 January inclusive, Dublin to Belfast Enterprise services will operate between Dublin and Portadown, with bus transfers from/to Newry for customers travelling to/from Belfast.