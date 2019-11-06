This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man to appear in court after €352k worth of heroin and cocaine seized in Cork

Gardaí arrested the man last night.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 9:54 PM
One bag of the suspected heroin that was seized.
Image: Garda Press Office
One bag of the suspected heroin that was seized.
One bag of the suspected heroin that was seized.
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN IN his 30s is due to appear before the District Court in Cork city tomorrow in relation to a drugs seizure.

Gardaí seized approximately €350,000 worth of suspected heroin (2.5kg) and €2,000 of suspected cocaine in the city yesterday.

As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork city arrested the man on St Patrick Street shortly before 9pm yesterday.

The seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act. He is due to appear in court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Superintendent Michael Comyns said: “This is a significant seizure by our Drugs Unit here in Cork city.

“Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities.”

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

