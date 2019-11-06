Man to appear in court after €352k worth of heroin and cocaine seized in Cork

One bag of the suspected heroin that was seized.

A MAN IN his 30s is due to appear before the District Court in Cork city tomorrow in relation to a drugs seizure.

Gardaí seized approximately €350,000 worth of suspected heroin (2.5kg) and €2,000 of suspected cocaine in the city yesterday.

As part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the area, gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Cork city arrested the man on St Patrick Street shortly before 9pm yesterday.

The seized drugs will now be sent for analysis.

The man is currently being detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act. He is due to appear in court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station, Superintendent Michael Comyns said: “This is a significant seizure by our Drugs Unit here in Cork city.

“Drugs have such a negative impact on so many lives and have no place in our communities.”

