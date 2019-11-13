This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He's a guy who's a fabulist': Clinton slams Trump and warns of attempts to undermine democracy

Clinton has yet to be drawn on whether she will run for President again.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,390 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4890646
Hilary Clinton speaking in London on Sunday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Hilary Clinton speaking in London on Sunday.
Hilary Clinton speaking in London on Sunday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

FORMER US SECRETARY of State Hilary Clinton has told RTÉ’s that there is “an effort underway to undermine and disrupt democracies” around the world and that US President Donald Trump is “an illegitimate President”. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy Show today, Clinton was joined by her daughter Chelsea to promote their new book - ’The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience’.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 Presidential election to Donald Trump, described the White House incumbent as an “authoritarian” President who “admires dictators”. 

“I think he knows that he is an illegitimate President, that he sought and received help from outside forces, that the combination of the tactics that were used in that election was really the reason why the outcome was as it turns out,” Clinton said. 

“I think he lives with that reality, he’s a guy who is a fabulist, he creates his reality as best he can and uses a lot of delusional language…he knows what happened, I think we know more, but not all of what happened.”

Clinton went on to say that Trump’s “own government has been issuing warnings on a regular basis for the last two years that the Russians are still in our election system.”

Clinton – who co-authored book showcases world-changing female figures throughout history – was asked by the BBC yesterday whether or not she would consider running for President next year. 

With Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden faltering, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg threw his hat in the Presidential race ring last week leading to speculation Clinton (72) may want another shot in a White House race. 

Related Read

13.11.19 Live televised proceedings of Trump impeachment inquiry to be broadcast today

“Never say never” was Clinton’s response before adding that she was under “enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

Speaking to RTÉ this morning, Clinton said she “took stock” after 2016 and warned of global authoritarianism. 

“For me, it was writing a book about what happened and to make sense of it and to sound some alarms, Ryan, because there’s clearly an effort underway to undermine and disrupt democracies,” said Clinton.

“You in Ireland are right in middle of it as you see this ongoing strife over Brexit – to leave or not to leave. I feel like I am someone who has an opportunity to be heard, to sound the alarm, because there’s a big move towards authoritarianism in many parts of the world right now.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie