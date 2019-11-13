'He's a guy who's a fabulist': Clinton slams Trump and warns of attempts to undermine democracy

FORMER US SECRETARY of State Hilary Clinton has told RTÉ’s that there is “an effort underway to undermine and disrupt democracies” around the world and that US President Donald Trump is “an illegitimate President”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Ryan Tubridy Show today, Clinton was joined by her daughter Chelsea to promote their new book - ’The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience’.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 Presidential election to Donald Trump, described the White House incumbent as an “authoritarian” President who “admires dictators”.

“I think he knows that he is an illegitimate President, that he sought and received help from outside forces, that the combination of the tactics that were used in that election was really the reason why the outcome was as it turns out,” Clinton said.

“I think he lives with that reality, he’s a guy who is a fabulist, he creates his reality as best he can and uses a lot of delusional language…he knows what happened, I think we know more, but not all of what happened.”

Clinton went on to say that Trump’s “own government has been issuing warnings on a regular basis for the last two years that the Russians are still in our election system.”

Clinton – who co-authored book showcases world-changing female figures throughout history – was asked by the BBC yesterday whether or not she would consider running for President next year.

With Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden faltering, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg threw his hat in the Presidential race ring last week leading to speculation Clinton (72) may want another shot in a White House race.

“Never say never” was Clinton’s response before adding that she was under “enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

Speaking to RTÉ this morning, Clinton said she “took stock” after 2016 and warned of global authoritarianism.

“For me, it was writing a book about what happened and to make sense of it and to sound some alarms, Ryan, because there’s clearly an effort underway to undermine and disrupt democracies,” said Clinton.

“You in Ireland are right in middle of it as you see this ongoing strife over Brexit – to leave or not to leave. I feel like I am someone who has an opportunity to be heard, to sound the alarm, because there’s a big move towards authoritarianism in many parts of the world right now.”