This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Second home-schooled pupil 'unlikely' to have Leaving Cert results case heard in court this month

The student has made an application to the court to receive ‘calculated grades’.

By Aodhan O Faolain Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 4:24 PM
46 minutes ago 2,331 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5192579
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A HIGH COURT challenge brought by a home-schooled Leaving Cert student over the Minister for Education’s refusal to consider her application for calculated grades is unlikely to be heard this month.

The action, the second of its type, has been brought by a 17-year-old student, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, who was home schooled by her parents and private tutors.

The candidate was informed by the Minister that it was not possible to provide her with a calculated grade in any of the six subjects she has studied because of the absence of satisfactory or credible evidence on which to base a grade estimate.

Suing through her mother, the student on Monday got permission from the High Court to have the Minister’s decision not to give her a calculated grade judicially reviewed.

The matter was briefly mentioned before Mr Justice Charles Meenan on Tuesday, who said that it would not be possible to assign a judge to hear the case in September as the court’s list was full.

Had the challenge been brought in June or July the action could have been heard during the August vacation, he said.

The judge, after making directions for the exchange of documents, adjourned the case to a date later this month.

The judge, who is charge of the High Court judicial review/non-jury list said that if any case dropped out of the September list, and a slot became available, the court would try and get the girl’s action on for hearing.

Her action comes after the High Court last month ruled in favour of 18-year-old Co Mayo student Elijah Burke, who was home schooled by his mother. He also sued over the Minister’s refusal to grant him a calculated grade.

In his judgement, the same judge directed the Minister, who had opposed the action, to put steps in place to allow the teenager to be assessed for a calculated grade.

Benefit from judgement

Counsel for the unnamed student said his client had hoped to benefit from the outcome of the Burke judgement.

He said there is a significant difference between the current action and Elijah Burke’s case.

In this case the girl’s tutors are not a qualified teacher, whereas Elijah Burke was taught by his mother Martina Burke, who is a qualified teacher.

Counsel said that the applicant in this case had been educated at home mainly by her mother, with the assistance of the girl’s father and private tutors, who are not registered teachers.

Counsel said while the student was seeking an expedited hearing, it was accepted that the case would not be heard before the Leaving Cert results are issued early next week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The court heard that the teen expects to gain a place at a third-level college. Arising out of the cancellation of the exams she applied to the Deptartment of Education for a calculated grade.

She claims there is a significant body of work done by her that could be assessed by independent teachers who could determine whether she could be awarded a calculated grade in each of her subjects.

In her action the teen seeks orders compelling the Minister to consider and determine within a reasonable time her application for calculated grades.

She also seeks an order quashing the Minister’s refusal of 11 August last to grant her a calculated grade.

She further seeks a declaration that the refusal to provide the teenager with a calculated grade as she was home schooled is irrational, arbitrary, unfair and contrary to natural justice.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie