#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

High Court will rule on Ryanair's challenge to the State's travel advice next month

Ryanair claims the measures amount to international travel restrictions.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 6:55 PM
1 hour ago 4,252 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5207587
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE HIGH COURT will rule early next month on Ryanair’s challenge against travel measures introduced by the government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In its action Ryanair claims the measures, which the airline says amount to “international travel restrictions”, are unlawful and amount to a disproportionate interference of it and its passengers’ rights.

In proceedings against An Taoiseach, Ireland and the Attorney General, the airline seeks various orders and declarations, including one setting aside the measures announced in late July.

The State respondents oppose the action and say that the measures announced are not mandatory but are advisory in nature.

The measures, it is claimed, do not impose a legal restriction on travel in and out of the county, have been reviewed regularly, and are not binding in nature.

The respondents also claim that Ryanair has no legal basis to bring its challenge against the measures and that the courts cannot intervene with this advice and that Ryanair’s proceedings are moot or pointless.

Aer Lingus, which is a notice party to the proceedings, supports Ryanair’s action. 

Following the conclusion of legal submissions from the parties today, Mr Justice Garrett Simons reserved his decision. The judge said he will give his ruling on the matter in early October. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ryanair does not accept the State’s argument that the measures are advisory, are without legal consequences and do not restrict people’s freedoms.

In judicial review proceedings, it has challenged the measures announced last July including that persons do not travel outside of Ireland save for essential purposes.

It is also challenging the requirement that persons returning to the State from countries not on the designated list, known as the green list to restrict their movements and self-isolate for a period of 14 days.

Ryanair further claims the restrictions are also unconstitutional and breach various Health Acts, the European Convention of Human Rights and the European Charter of Fundamental Rights.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie