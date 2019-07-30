Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza are getting rid of mini shampoo bottles by 2021

MAJOR HOTEL COMPANY InterContinental Hotels Group has announced that it’s going to phase out putting mini toiletries in its hotel bathrooms by 2021.

The hotels, which include the Holiday Inn and the Crowne Plaza, will instead use “bulk-size bathroom amenities in an effort “to reduce plastic waste as part of a broader sustainability agenda”.

IHG currently has an average of 200 million ‘bathroom miniatures’ in use across its 843,000 guest rooms in 5,600 hotels each year.

Keith Barr, CEO of IHG said that “it’s more important than ever that companies challenge themselves to operate responsibly”.

We know it’s what our guests, owners, colleagues, investors and suppliers rightly expect.

IHG has also promised to remove plastic straws from its hotels by the end of this year, as well as a number of other waste reduction initiatives already in place.

The Financial Times reports that its the first “global hotel company” to commit to cutting the use of miniature toiletries.

“[This] is a big step in the right direction and will allow us to significantly reduce our waste footprint and environmental impact as we make the change.”