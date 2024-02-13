Cairns urges 'massive step change' from Government over Israel's actions in Rafah

SOCIAL DEMOCRATS LEADER Holly Cairns has said Israel’s actions in Rafah since the weekend should result in a massive change in response from other countries, including Ireland.

Cairns, who was speaking to reporters at Leinster House this morning, said the Irish Government needs to match its “very strong words of condemnation” with action.

Yesterday, Israel conducted a predawn raid in Rafah that freed two hostages and killed around 100 people. This came after it rejected Hamas’s terms for a truce last week.

Israel has come under mounting international pressure as it prepares for an incursion into the southern Gaza city.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to prepare a plan to evacuate the population of Rafah ahead of further attacks but the United Nations has said it is “simply not possible” to do so due to the destruction already caused in Rafah and beyond.

An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians, over half the territory’s population, are trapped in Rafah.

Cairns today called for the Irish Government to push for trade sanctions against Israel, make a referral to the International Criminal Court and to support South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

She added that at a national level the Government should support the Occupied Territories Bill and the Illegal Settlements Bill.

“I don’t know what exactly they’re waiting for but I think it’s very clear to everybody, that there’s a huge, huge discrepancy in the Government’s approach to the brutal invasion of Ukraine, compared to the brutal invasion of Gaza,” Cairns said.

She added: “Now is the time for the Government to change its approach.”

Cairns also welcomed comments from the Taoiseach last week when he said Ireland is seeking the support of fellow EU member states for a review of the EU-Israel trade agreement, something the Social Democrats have been demanding for months.

“It’s a shame it took so long but of course, it’s really, really welcomed,” she said.

Cairns added that comments made this morning by Minister Simon Coveney were welcome, but now need to be followed up with action.

On his way into Cabinet this morning, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney accused Israel of acting like a rogue state.

“They’re ignoring the International Court of Justice,” said Coveney, a former foreign affairs minister.

“They seem now to even be ignoring their closest allies in countries like the United States and the UK, who are clearly calling for restraint, looking for the basis of a ceasefire, wanting to work with Israel to bring an end to this savagery that is continuing in Gaza,” he said.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said it was “unconscionable” for Conveney to make such a comment when his Government has not imposed any sanctions on Israel.

“The reason Israel feels they can get away with another slaughter in Gaza is because not a single Western government, including our own has imposed any consequences or any sanction,” Boyd Barrett said.

Labour Senator Rebecca Moynihan likened Israel’s actions in Rafah to the actions of the Serbian Government during the Bosnian war in the mid 90s and the Srebrenica massacre.

“It was a clear war crime and has spent years in the International Criminal Court. What we see happening in Gaza is very echoing of what happened there,” she said.

Moynihan added: “The international community is standing and looking on in exactly the same way that we did in Srebrenica where we said never again.”