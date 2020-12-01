Holly Cairns TD says sexist comments can't be ignored after 'ignorant little girl' tweet

SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TD Holly Cairns said sexist tweets she received as a result of her and her party’s efforts to end State funding of the greyhound racing sector need to be “denormalised” from political discourse.

One of the tweets which called the West Cork TD “an ignorant little girl” was liked on Twitter by Fine Gael TD Joe Carey.

Carey has since offered his “sincere apologies” for liking the tweet and Cairns says she accepts the apology.

The individual who sent the tweet is a board member of Greyhound Racing Ireland and has also since apologised.

“The reality is that women in Ireland have got used to these kind of gendered comments and sometimes find it easy to ignore it, however if we continue to ignore it we allow a culture that facilitates this kind of commentary, which is absolutely unacceptable,” she said today.

If we allow it to continue we send a clear message to the next generation that it’s better to ignore it and you can kind of avoid it that way. And that’s not a good message to send out, it’s absolutely unacceptable in every situation.

“I do accept the apology but we do need this to be denormalised, it’s dehumanising and absolutely not acceptable,” she said.

I liked a tweet that was disrespectful to one of my fellow TDs. I should not have done so. It was wrong and I offer my sincere apologises to @HollyCairnsTD — Joe Carey TD (@joecareytd) November 30, 2020

Last week, a Private Members’ Motion by the Social Democrats TD that sought to prevent an increase in funding of €2.4 million to the greyhound industry was defeated.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Today, the Dáil will again debate funding for the greyhound industry as part of the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund. The government’s proposal would see just over €76 million going Horse Racing Ireland and €19.2 million going to Rásaíocht Con Éireann (Greyhound Racing Ireland).

Speaking about the debate, Cairns said:

We have another opportunity today as TDs to reverse the decision to increase funding for the greyhound racing industry. And one thing that has become clear over the weekend from those sexist tweets is that there is no defense for this, to pump €19.2 million from the annual budget in the middle of a global pandemic, to support an industry that can defend itself and that can’t come up with a better argument than personal attacks on TD really says a lot.

“The argument you hear coming up a lot is that this is an attack on rural Ireland, well that is insulting to the people of rural Ireland, just because we’re from a rural area doesn’t mean we can’t focus on facts.”