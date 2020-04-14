This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Step inside the 19th century house named Home of the Year

The converted carriage house is in County Dublin.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 16,772 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074114
Winner Ethna Dorman outside her home.
Image: RTÉ
Winner Ethna Dorman outside her home.
Winner Ethna Dorman outside her home.
Image: RTÉ

A 19TH CENTURY converted carriage house and hay loft in Dublin has been named Home of the Year 2020. 

Described by the judges as “highly unique” and “oozing charm”, the home – owned by Ethna Dorman – beat off six other finalists to win the coveted title. 

The house, situated in a courtyard in county Dublin, was converted into a retirement home for Ethna after her husband William died. 

She restored the building, creating an a partially open plan living room and kitchen, separated by the old stable wall screens. 

Ethna drone 2. The winning home in county Dublin. Source: RTÉ

Ethna lowered the floor upstairs in the hayloft to provide room for bedrooms and bathrooms. 

She said that most of the furniture in her house was made by her husband William.

“I can’t believe it, I didn’t believe it, I still don’t believe it! My late husband William would be very proud. I feel very fortunate, I’m really grateful,” Ethna said. 

Well my husband when we were courting he took me on a tour of his house and he showed me his desk and told me he made it himself. If I had any doubts before that they vanished – he made all of the furniture in the kitchen, he was very handy with his hand.

“This is just such a special home,” judge Hugh Wallace said. The house, he said, “challenges you on all sorts of levels”.

H19_Kitchen_A The kitchen in the winning home. Source: RTÉ

Judge Deirdre Whelan called it “divine”. 

“This home oozes charm and personality. It respects its heritage and it makes the most of its setting. I am so thrilled that the carriage house won, I really am, I just thought it was pure magic,” she said.

Peter Crowley, the final judge, praised the uniqueness of the home. “It’s been such a great competition – so many ideas ,so much creativity so many things I’ve never seen before,” he said. 

H19_Lanterns_B Source: RTÉ

As part of the sixth series of the popular TV show, the competition’s judges visited 21 homes across the country. 

Viewing figures have been high to date in the competition, with an average of 387,000 people tuning into the show to date. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie