Step inside the 19th century house named Home of the Year

A 19TH CENTURY converted carriage house and hay loft in Dublin has been named Home of the Year 2020.

Described by the judges as “highly unique” and “oozing charm”, the home – owned by Ethna Dorman – beat off six other finalists to win the coveted title.

The house, situated in a courtyard in county Dublin, was converted into a retirement home for Ethna after her husband William died.

She restored the building, creating an a partially open plan living room and kitchen, separated by the old stable wall screens.

The winning home in county Dublin. Source: RTÉ

Ethna lowered the floor upstairs in the hayloft to provide room for bedrooms and bathrooms.

She said that most of the furniture in her house was made by her husband William.

“I can’t believe it, I didn’t believe it, I still don’t believe it! My late husband William would be very proud. I feel very fortunate, I’m really grateful,” Ethna said.

Well my husband when we were courting he took me on a tour of his house and he showed me his desk and told me he made it himself. If I had any doubts before that they vanished – he made all of the furniture in the kitchen, he was very handy with his hand.

“This is just such a special home,” judge Hugh Wallace said. The house, he said, “challenges you on all sorts of levels”.

The kitchen in the winning home. Source: RTÉ

Judge Deirdre Whelan called it “divine”.

“This home oozes charm and personality. It respects its heritage and it makes the most of its setting. I am so thrilled that the carriage house won, I really am, I just thought it was pure magic,” she said.

Peter Crowley, the final judge, praised the uniqueness of the home. “It’s been such a great competition – so many ideas ,so much creativity so many things I’ve never seen before,” he said.

Source: RTÉ

As part of the sixth series of the popular TV show, the competition’s judges visited 21 homes across the country.

Viewing figures have been high to date in the competition, with an average of 387,000 people tuning into the show to date.