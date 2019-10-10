This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homeless family of seven offered sleeping bags at Dublin garda station

A local councillor called the situation ‘barbaric’.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 1:47 PM
36 minutes ago 5,791 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4845602

A HOMELESS FAMILY of seven were forced to seek refuge in a Garda station last night, prompting further criticism of the government’s response to homelessness. 

Charity Inner City Helping Homeless posted on Twitter this morning photos of a family who “had been picked up by our outreach support team in a local Garda Station” just after midnight. 

The charity said that the family, made up of five children and two parents, were provided with sleeping bags and offered the floor of Store Street garda station to sleep on. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless and local councillor Anthony Flynn, called the situation “barbaric”.

“This is not the first time this has happened in the state,” he said. Flynn said it was particularly damning because 10 October is World Homeless Day. 

Flynn said that the charity had provided accommodation to the family last night. He said he was calling for resignations, including from housing minister Eoghan Murphy, over the fact that “no alternative option was put in place apart from sleeping in a garda station”. 

Flynn was highly critical of the Dublin Region Homeless Executive, which he said had made a “mistake”. 

A spokesperson for the Dublin Region Homeless Executive said that “this mother and her children were offered emergency accommodation last night but did not wish to take up the offer”.

They said that “there are limited accommodation options for this family due to issues arising in previous placements”. 

Dublin Region Homeless Executive has contacted the family and emergency accommodation has been offered to them, the spokesperson said. 

Related Read

25.05.17 Explainer: How does a homeless family end up having to present at a Garda station for shelter?

Flynn rejected this, saying that ”the family were more than happy to accept the accommodation we provided”. 

If no hotel rooms are available or emergency beds are full, families are told to present to a garda station for shelter. 

The most recent Department of Housing figures show that 10,338 people were in emergency accommodation in Ireland in August, including 6,490 adults and 3,848 children.

In the Budget, announced this week, the government allocated €1.1 billion for social housing and an additional €20 million for homeless services. 

However, experts and opposition parties have warned that this will not be enough to solve the country’s housing crisis. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie