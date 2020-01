A HOMELESS MAN is in serious condition in hospital after the tent he was sleeping in was removed during a clean-up of an area in Dublin 2.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at Wilton Terrace yesterday afternoon.

The man was sleeping in his tent when it was being removed in an attempt to tidy the canal walk way.

The man received injuries during the incident.

He was removed to St Vincent’s Hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.