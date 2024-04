A MAN WAS hospitalised following a suspected stabbing in Dublin city centre late last night.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at approximately 10.30pm on Fleet Street, near where a number of people were sleeping in tents outside the offices of the Irish Times.

A garda spokesperson said that they attended the scene and the man, aged in his 40s, was removed to St James’s Hospital for treatment.

The scene has been preserved and investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

Advertisement