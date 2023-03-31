Advertisement

Friday 31 March 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Homelessness
Homeless figures fall by 12 people as 11,742 people in emergency accommodation in February
This is the first time in eight months where homeless figures have fallen.
1.1k
3
11 minutes ago

THE NUMBER OF people in homelessness has dropped slightly, with 11,742 people accessing emergency accommodation last month.

This is the first time in eight months that homelessness figures have dropped.

It comes as the Government’s winter eviction ban is due to end tomorrow, with opposition TDs saying that homelessness will spike further following the decision to lift the ban.

Figures from the Department of Housing detail how there were 8,369 adults and 3,373 children in emergency accommodation last month.

The figures are a drop of 12 compared to last month, where there were 11,754 people in emergency accommodation.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated.

Author
Tadgh McNally
