Homelessness hits record high again as 12,259 people in emergency accommodation in April

LAST UPDATE | 14 minutes ago
THE NUMBER OF people homeless has reached a record high for the second month in a row, with 12,259 accessing emergency accommodation in April 2023.
The figure includes 3,594 children. 1,733 of homeless adults were in families, which is 94 more than the previous month.
There has been a 22% increase in homelessness in the last year.
5,452 (63%) of the homeless adults in April were male and 3,213 were female.
Dublin by far has the highest number of people seeking emergency accommodation, with 6,288.
The south west accounts for 559 of the homeless people.
No child should be growing up homeless.
Wayne Stanley, Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said he is “not surprised” by the record-breaking figure, “but we have to be shocked that the situation has been allowed to get to this point”.
“The almost 6% increase in family and children in homeless emergency accomondation is particularly concerning,” he said.
“While we have to acknowledge important initiatives taken by Government and rolled out by local authorities, such as the tenant in situ scheme, we also have to recognise that this is a policy made crisis.”
David Carroll, the chief executive of Depaul, said today: “People are being forced to spend longer in temporary accommodation than they should because of the crisis that already exists. We are going to quickly see a population of people ageing prematurely and presenting with deteriorating health conditions. The impact on children in temporary accommodation is particularly concerning.
“What the figures don’t show is that those who are in emergency accommodation are struggling and just holding on,” Carroll said.
“The increase in the numbers clearly shows that the removal of the eviction ban has had a significant impact. We are incredibly concerned that the lack of housing options will increase homelessness even further.
“If in three or four months we don’t have it right, we will experience more street homelessness, drug use and families in crisis.”
Opposition parties have also hit out at the government’s response to the housing crisis, with Social Democrats TD Cian O’Callaghan saying it is “shamefully failing our most vulnerable people”.
“In reality, Government ministers are currently debating how they could spend a projected €65bn budget surplus. This is a slap in the face to the over 12,000 people without a roof over their head.
“No child should be growing up homeless while their Government ponders what they should do with billions of euros.”
Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said that the tenant-in-situ scheme and the building of affordable housing are “moving too slowly” to be effective.
The party is calling for the moratorium on no-fault evictions to be reinstated.
