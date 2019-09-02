Homelessness figures above 10,000 for sixth month

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, has faced significant criticism in recent months over his approach to homelessness.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, has faced significant criticism in recent months over his approach to homelessness.

THERE ARE MORE than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the sixth month in a row, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

Figures for July, released today, show that a total of 10,275 people are in emergency accommodation in Ireland – 6,497 adults and 3,778 children.

The figures show that 1,721 families are homeless Ireland.

In Dublin, there were 4,300 homeless adults in July, with 221 families deemed homeless.

In June 2019, 10, 172 people were living in emergency accommodation. National figures had dipped slightly in recent months, but July’s figures show that 103 more people were in emergency accommodation compared to June.

“We continue to do everything we can to get people out of homelessness but the increase in July shows that this remains a huge challenge,” Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said in a statement.

“There are fewer families and children in emergency accommodation today than this time last year,” he added.

Homelessness remains one of the major political issues in Ireland. “Solutions to this crisis must be to the fore of political discussion at the highest levels,” Wayne Stanley, a spokesperson for charity Simon Communities, said today.

“If those in housing exclusion and homelessness are to weather the economic difficulties that lie ahead we need to continue to increase the housing infrastructure that will provide affordable homes,” he added.

“We also must not forget those not included in these figures; people sleeping rough or surviving in squats, women and children in refuges, people in direct provision and those who are ‘hidden homeless’ – people staying with family or friends as they have nowhere else to go,” Stanley said.