This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 2 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Homelessness figures above 10,000 for sixth month

New figures show that 10,275 people are in emergency accommodation.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 2 Sep 2019, 1:23 PM
10 minutes ago 523 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4792178
Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, has faced significant criticism in recent months over his approach to homelessness.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, has faced significant criticism in recent months over his approach to homelessness.
Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, has faced significant criticism in recent months over his approach to homelessness.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THERE ARE MORE than 10,000 people homeless in Ireland for the sixth month in a row, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing. 

Figures for July, released today, show that a total of 10,275 people are in emergency accommodation in Ireland – 6,497 adults and 3,778 children. 

The figures show that 1,721 families are homeless Ireland. 

In Dublin, there were 4,300 homeless adults in July, with 221 families deemed homeless. 

In June 2019, 10, 172 people were living in emergency accommodation. National figures had dipped slightly in recent months, but July’s figures show that 103 more people were in emergency accommodation compared to June. 

“We continue to do everything we can to get people out of homelessness but the increase in July shows that this remains a huge challenge,” Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said in a statement. 

“There are fewer families and children in emergency accommodation today than this time last year,” he added.

Homelessness remains one of the major political issues in Ireland. “Solutions to this crisis must be to the fore of political discussion at the highest levels,” Wayne Stanley, a spokesperson for charity Simon Communities, said today. 

“If those in housing exclusion and homelessness are to weather the economic difficulties that lie ahead we need to continue to increase the housing infrastructure that will provide affordable homes,” he added. 

“We also must not forget those not included in these figures; people sleeping rough or surviving in squats, women and children in refuges, people in direct provision and  those who are ‘hidden homeless’ – people staying with family or friends as they have nowhere else to go,” Stanley said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie