Homes damaged by 'localised tornado' in Greater Manchester as Storm Gerrit sweeps UK

A “LOCALISED TORNADO” caused significant damage to properties in Greater Manchester as Storm Gerrit swept the country, with thousands of homes remaining without power and travellers likely to face continued disruption.

The storm brought heavy snow across parts of Scotland which, along with high winds and heavy rain, damaged electricity networks in the country as fallen trees, branches and other debris brought down power lines.

It also wreaked havoc on the travel network with a string of train operators – including ScotRail, LNER and Avanti West Coast – suspending and terminating some services, as well as advising customers not to travel.

A “localised tornado” is believed to have caused “significant damage” to homes in Stalybridge, Tameside.

“Numerous reports” were made to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) at around 11.45pm last night, and the force declared a major incident due to the “severity” of the damage caused and the potential risk to public safety.

A couple of houses around Hough Hill Road in #Stalybridge have been ripped apart by a localised #tornado.



Thankfully, nobody has been injured. pic.twitter.com/VIxutlua5E — Hits Radio News | Manchester (@hitsmcrnews) December 28, 2023

No injuries were reported but many residents were forced to leave their homes.

According to BBC News, roofs were torn off houses, trees were blown down and walls collapsed in the Millbrook and Carrbrook areas of Stalybridge. Around a hundred homes were impacted.

One Carrbrook resident told BBC Radio Manchester he had “never experienced anything like it”.

“I thought the windows were going to come in,” John Spence said. “It snapped my flagpole like a twig and took a tree down in my back garden that fell on the conservatory.”

Chief Superintendent Mark Dexter from GMP said: “This incident has undoubtedly affected numerous people in the Stalybridge area with many residents displaced from their properties during the night.

Reports of a possible tornado in Stalybridge, reports say the wind came on suddenly.



Damage to roofs & trees.



📸 Tameside Correspondant pic.twitter.com/JupfzIfoss — Met4Cast. (@Met4CastUK) December 28, 2023

“Our highest priority is keeping people safe which is why we are advising those who have been displaced not to return or enter their properties which have significant damage until they have been assessed by structural engineers.

“I would also like to urge members of the public to avoid the area where possible and take extra care when travelling in vehicles on the roads in Stalybridge and the surrounding areas, due to debris in the road.”

Authorities in Greater Manchester were also called yesterday to weather incidents amid reports of a possible tornado which damaged properties in Dukinfield and Mossley.

Tameside Council opened a reception area at Dukinfield Town Hall to cater for any displaced residents.

The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation said a detailed site investigation would need to be undertaken before it can confirm the damage was caused by a rare British tornado.