CLOSE TO TOWN but with all the benefits of leafy village life, the areas south of Dublin City centre will always be popular. For many, a house in an even area code is a non-negotiable. If this sounds like you, then take a look at these four picks.

From a Victorian house in Ranelagh to a modern penthouse in Goatstown, there’s something for everyone looking south of the Liffey.

Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 – €3,250,000

A modern home in Dublin 4, 2 Shrewsbury Park was designed by renowned architects de Blacam and Meagher and Lyons Kelly. This detached house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans 296 m². Set on a spacious .2 acre plot, its design revolves around a central courtyard that floods the interior with natural light. The property features striking design elements like raised planter boxes, bespoke bronze accents and Crittall-style glazed walls.

Enjoy the convenience of a short walk to Ballsbridge village and the DART station. Highlights include a roof terrace, landscaped gardens, gas underfloor heating and Iroko windows and doors. With its contemporary elegance and sought-after location, this home offers a remarkable living experience.

Ranelagh, Dublin 6 – €2,750,000

41 Leeson Park in Dublin 6 is a beautifully kept Victorian family home offering spacious living with four bedrooms and three bathrooms across 293 m². Located in a sought-after area near Ranelagh and Donnybrook villages, this semi-detached property has ample off-street parking and a generous garden with mature trees and shrubs. The interior features stunning period details including marble fireplaces, ceiling cornices and sash windows with shutters.

With a layout designed to maximise natural light, the home includes a separate garden-level entrance leading to a well-appointed kitchen, family room and home office or fifth bedroom. This home blends classic elegance with modern touches and it’s close to town to boot.

Goatstown, Dublin 14 – €1,425,000

Apartment 110 at Ash in Dublin 14 is a rare opportunity to own a three-bedroom penthouse that’s full of elegance and charm. It has a newly fitted high-quality kitchen and exquisite interiors featuring Travertine marble floors and solid doors. Enjoying an abundance of natural light, the property includes a spacious living and dining room with bi-folding doors that open to a sandstone terrace.

Located in the prestigious Trimbleston development, close to UCD and Dundrum town centre, the property offers three designated parking spaces and secure storage. With panoramic views of Dublin Bay and the mountains, this penthouse is perfect for luxurious living and entertaining near the city.

