This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

'It's not a crime to mourn June 4': Hong Kong activists in court over banned Tiananmen vigil

Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers defied a ban on rallies in June to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests.

By AFP Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 8:40 AM
5 minutes ago 142 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204975
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists speaking to media outside court today.
Image: Kin Cheung
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists speaking to media outside court today.
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists speaking to media outside court today.
Image: Kin Cheung

HONG KONG ACTIVISTS shouted anti-government slogans outside court today as more than two dozen high-profile democracy campaigners appeared over a banned vigil to mark the Tiananmen Square crackdown.

Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers defied a ban on rallies on 4 June to mark the anniversary of Beijing’s deadly suppression of students pushing for democracy.

The annual vigil has been held in Hong Kong for the last three decades and usually attracts huge crowds, but this year’s gathering was banned for the first time with authorities citing coronavirus measures – even though local transmission had largely been halted.

The group of defendants represents a broad section of the pro-democracy movement, from 72-year-old media mogul Jimmy Lai to younger campaigners such as student activist Joshua Wong.

The 26 accused are charged with either participating in or inciting others to take part in an unlawful assembly. The incitement charge carries up to five years in jail.

Activists gathered at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts ahead of the procedural hearing to shout slogans and display banners defending their right to hold a Tiananmen vigil.

“It’s not a crime to mourn June 4,” one poster read, while another said: “Oppose political prosecutions, Protest political suppression.”

Veteran activist Lee Cheuk-yan (63) told the crowd over a loudspeaker: “We must reiterate that mourning June 4 is not a crime.” 

politic-turmoil-in-hong-kong-china-4-jun-2020 Hong Kongers at the Tiananmen Square vigil in Victoria Park on 4 June. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The vigil, traditionally held in Victoria Park, has taken on particular significance in recent years as the semi-autonomous city chafes under Beijing’s increasingly authoritarian rule.

Lee added: “Suppression suffered by activists on June 4, 1989, is very similar to what Hong Kong people suffered in the past year.”

Some of those charged face separate prosecutions related to last year’s huge and often violent pro-democracy protests.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

China’s leaders have rejected calls to give Hong Kongers universal suffrage, and portrayed the protests as a plot by foreigners to destabilise the motherland.

In late June, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law aimed at stamping out the demonstrations once and for all.

The legislation targets subversion, secession, terrorism and foreign collusion, with sentences including life in prison.

Its broad phrasing – such as a ban on encouraging hatred towards China’s government – has sent fear rippling through the city. 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie