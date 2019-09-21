This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hong Kong protests roll into their 16th weekend - and show few signs of ending

The clashes with police were less sustained than the intense battles of previous weekends.

By AFP Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 1,022 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4819073

hong-kong-protests Riot police stand on the streets of Hong Kong. Source: PA Images

RIOTS POLICE AND PROTESTERS in Hong Kong fought brief skirmishes near the Chinese border earlier today, the latest clashes during huge pro-democracy protests that have battered the financial hub for more than three months.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at small groups of hardcore activists who had built barricades in the outlying town of Tuen Mun, some of them lobbing bricks and at least one Molotov cocktail.

Multiple people were seen being arrested in the clashes, which were less sustained than the intense battles of previous weekends.

The city has been convulsed by 16 straight weekends of sometimes violent rallies calling for greater democratic freedoms and police accountability.

The movement is the biggest challenge to China’s rule since Hong Kong was handed back by Britain in 1997 and shows no sign of ending, with city leaders and Beijing taking a hard line.

In a now familiar pattern, the day began with a peaceful rally.

hong-kong-protests Protesters sing a theme song written by protestors titled Glory to Hong Kong at a shopping mall in Hong Kong. Source: PA Images

At one point, a handful of protesters pulled down China’s flag flying outside a local government office and burned it.

Tensions spiked after police snatch squads rushed into a park where crowds had gathered and made a series of arrests.

Hundreds of hardcore activists then built barricades and dismantled nearby fences to arm themselves with makeshift clubs. Objects were also thrown onto nearby train tracks.

But protesters showed little appetite in holding ground, quickly retreating as soon as police advanced.

Cat and mouse

By Saturday evening, pockets of demonstrators and police were playing a familiar game of cat and mouse.

There were also skirmishes on Saturday evening in Yuen Long, a nearby town where protesters were attacked by local Beijing supporters in July.

People had gathered to mark the two month anniversary of that assault — further fuelling animosity towards police, who were accused of being too slow to respond.

Officers were seen making multiple arrests on Saturday evening in Yuen Long, sparking angry chants from locals and protesters.

Calvin Tan, 22, was among those taking part in the rally earlier in the day.

He said most protesters were prepared for a “long term fight”:

Every small protest matters, even though it doesn’t seem to help that much, it’s like each small step in a marathon.

 © AFP 2019   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie