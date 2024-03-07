Red Bull suspend Christian Horner's 'inappropriate behaviour' accuser

RED BULL HAVE suspended the female employee who accused team boss Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour, a source close to the investigation into the matter confirmed to AFP today.

The allegations sparked an internal inquiry which last week cleared Horner of any wrongdoing.

The woman’s complaint plunged the 50-year-old’s future as head of one of the most successful teams in Formula One history into serious doubt.

But having always categorically denied the allegations and then being cleared, he was at the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend with his wife, Geri Halliwell, a member of the Spice Girls.

His position came under renewed scrutiny when the day after the verdict an anonymous email containing private messages allegedly between Horner and the female staff member were leaked to F1 officials and journalists.

The off-track drama at Sakhir did nothing to alter the focus on the Bahrain circuit where three-time world champion Max Verstappen coasted home from Sergio Perez for a Red Bull 1-2.

The woman’s suspension was directly related to the investigation, which is now closed.

It came despite last week’s verdict from the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH stating: “The complainant has a right of appeal.”

Following her suspension today, Red Bull refused to discuss the latest twist in the saga that has dominated the build up the new season.

“Red Bull cannot make any comment about the individual situation of an employee of the company,” the team spokesperson told AFP.

When asked by Sky Sports News in Saudi Arabia if he was worried about any reputational damage the suspension might cause, Horner said it was time to move forward and focus on “what is going on on track”.

“One has to go back to the basis of a grievance was raised, it was fully investigated, and it was dismissed, and from there, we move onwards,” he said.

“I think an awful lot has been made out of this. Obviously it has been of great interest in different elements of the media for different reasons. I think the time now is to look forward and to draw a line under it.”

