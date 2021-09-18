Quiz: How much do you know about horses?

DURING THE WEEK we revealed that seizures of a particular animal medicine has increased dramatically in Ireland.
Ivermectin is typically used in horses, and a version is made for human consumption to treat parasitic infections, but it has gained traction in certain circles as a potential treatment for Covid-19.
There is still insufficient evidence that this medication is effective against Covid.
For horses though, great, it’ll work a treat for other conditions – and there it is, the hook for this week’s quiz.
