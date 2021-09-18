#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How much do you know about horses?

Neigh!

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 10:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

DURING THE WEEK we revealed that seizures of a particular animal medicine has increased dramatically in Ireland.

Ivermectin is typically used in horses, and a version is made for human consumption to treat parasitic infections, but it has gained traction in certain circles as a potential treatment for Covid-19.

There is still insufficient evidence that this medication is effective against Covid.

For horses though, great, it’ll work a treat for other conditions – and there it is, the hook for this week’s quiz.

Have you ever seen a horse?
Shutterstock
Yes
No

I don't know
This is my first time hearing about horses
How many toes does a horse have on each foot?
Shutterstock
Five, just like a human - under the horseshoes their feet are actually the exact same as a human foot, but you've just never seen a horse not wearing a horseshoe, have you?
Four... but you're thinking now, is the horseshoe just the bottom part, or does it cover the entire foot? Maybe the shoe is hiding several toes.

Two
One
On paper, all thoroughbred racehorses have the same birthday - 1 January in the northern hemisphere, and 1 August in the southern hemisphere.
Shutterstock
True (and I'd like to wish a belated happy birthday to all the thoroughbred racehorses in the southern hemisphere).
False.
What's the difference between a filly and a mare?
Shutterstock
A filly is a female horse that has never given birth - once it does, it becomes a mare.
A filly is any female horse. A mare is a nightmare horse.

A filly is a female horse younger than four years, a mare is a female horse older than four years.
Both mean the same thing.
A horse's height is measured in hands. How many inches are in one hand?
Shutterstock
2
4

8
12
What is the difference between a horse and a pony?
Shutterstock
There are some crucial differences but really, at the end of the day, ponies are just small horses (but not all small horses are ponies).
A pony is a horse fed a special diet to slow its growth.

A pony is a sterile cross between a horse and a donkey.
A pony has at least two toes, while a horse only has one.
If you were a cowboy, what breed of horse would you use?
Wikimedia
Australian Stock Horse
Wikimedia
American Quarter Horse

Wikimedia
American Paint Horse
Wikimedia
Appaloosa

Anthony Surbeck/Wikimedia CC
Carolina Marsh Tacky

I would opt out of being a cowboy.
Why would you administer ivermectin to a horse?
Shutterstock
To treat heartworm, amongst other ailments
To treat hair loss

To encourage growth in young animals
To prevent or treat Covid-19
Can horses vomit?
Shutterstock
Yes
No
Who would you contact if a horse needed some new shoes?
Shutterstock
A cobbler
A farrier

A thatcher
The police
What is this horse doing?
Shutterstock
Trying to catch eye of another horse (in a romantic way)
Having a good smell of something

It is injured and needs help
Just vibing
Is it okay for a horse to sleep lying down?
Shutterstock
Yes, but not for too long
No, it will quickly cause injury
In this scene from Parks and Recreation, what is Ron Swanson so happy about?
The Parks and Recreation department won a grant to buy more horses.
He won a lot of money on a horse.

He won a lot of horses.
Lil' Sebastian (a small horse)
In what year was the Irish horsemeat scandal?
Shutterstock
2009
2013

2017
2019
What is the name of the lead horse in Anna Sewell's 1877 novel Black Beauty?
Wikimedia
Josh
Bipper Teepee

Sir Buckaroo
Black Beauty

Lady Buckaroo
Hee Hinny Brinny Hoohy Hah

Howdy Partner
Roger

Nibbles
Barreller

Benji
Henry

Leon Trot-sky
Beans

My Friend and Boy
Måneskin
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
You are Shergar
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are Seabiscuit
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are 1940s film star Trigger
Share your result:
Wikimedia
You scored out of !
You are George Washington's horse Blueskin
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are BoJack Horseman
Share your result:
You scored out of !
You are Tír na nÓg from Into the West
Share your result:

Nicky Ryan
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

