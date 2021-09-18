Quiz: How much do you know about horses?

DURING THE WEEK we revealed that seizures of a particular animal medicine has increased dramatically in Ireland.

Ivermectin is typically used in horses, and a version is made for human consumption to treat parasitic infections, but it has gained traction in certain circles as a potential treatment for Covid-19.

There is still insufficient evidence that this medication is effective against Covid.

For horses though, great, it’ll work a treat for other conditions – and there it is, the hook for this week’s quiz.

Have you ever seen a horse? Shutterstock Yes No

I don't know This is my first time hearing about horses How many toes does a horse have on each foot? Shutterstock Five, just like a human - under the horseshoes their feet are actually the exact same as a human foot, but you've just never seen a horse not wearing a horseshoe, have you? Four... but you're thinking now, is the horseshoe just the bottom part, or does it cover the entire foot? Maybe the shoe is hiding several toes.

Two One On paper, all thoroughbred racehorses have the same birthday - 1 January in the northern hemisphere, and 1 August in the southern hemisphere. Shutterstock True (and I'd like to wish a belated happy birthday to all the thoroughbred racehorses in the southern hemisphere). False. What's the difference between a filly and a mare? Shutterstock A filly is a female horse that has never given birth - once it does, it becomes a mare. A filly is any female horse. A mare is a nightmare horse.

A filly is a female horse younger than four years, a mare is a female horse older than four years. Both mean the same thing. A horse's height is measured in hands. How many inches are in one hand? Shutterstock 2 4

8 12 What is the difference between a horse and a pony? Shutterstock There are some crucial differences but really, at the end of the day, ponies are just small horses (but not all small horses are ponies). A pony is a horse fed a special diet to slow its growth.

A pony is a sterile cross between a horse and a donkey. A pony has at least two toes, while a horse only has one. If you were a cowboy, what breed of horse would you use? Wikimedia Australian Stock Horse Wikimedia American Quarter Horse

Wikimedia American Paint Horse Wikimedia Appaloosa

Wikimedia Banker Anthony Surbeck/Wikimedia CC Carolina Marsh Tacky

I would opt out of being a cowboy. Why would you administer ivermectin to a horse? Shutterstock To treat heartworm, amongst other ailments To treat hair loss

To encourage growth in young animals To prevent or treat Covid-19 Can horses vomit? Shutterstock Yes No Who would you contact if a horse needed some new shoes? Shutterstock A cobbler A farrier

A thatcher The police What is this horse doing? Shutterstock Trying to catch eye of another horse (in a romantic way) Having a good smell of something

It is injured and needs help Just vibing Is it okay for a horse to sleep lying down? Shutterstock Yes, but not for too long No, it will quickly cause injury In this scene from Parks and Recreation, what is Ron Swanson so happy about? The Parks and Recreation department won a grant to buy more horses. He won a lot of money on a horse.

He won a lot of horses. Lil' Sebastian (a small horse) In what year was the Irish horsemeat scandal? Shutterstock 2009 2013

2017 2019 What is the name of the lead horse in Anna Sewell's 1877 novel Black Beauty? Wikimedia Josh Bipper Teepee

Sir Buckaroo Black Beauty

Lady Buckaroo Hee Hinny Brinny Hoohy Hah

Howdy Partner Roger

Nibbles Barreller

Benji Henry

Leon Trot-sky Beans

