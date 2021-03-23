Hospital cases stand at 342 as NPHET warns of 'volatile' situation

THERE ARE 342 people in Ireland hospitalised with Covid-19 with 80 currently in ICU.

The number of patients has reduced by 18 from early yesterday after fluctuating for a number of days.

The latest figures come after the National Public Health Emergency Team [NPHET] warned the current situation is “volatile” as the Government considers an easing of restrictions from 5 April.

Health officials last night confirmed 520 new cases of Covid-19 and one death.

Chair of the Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan last night laid out how and where the virus is being transmitted.

“We do know where the majority of transmissions are occurring,” Professor Nolan said.

In the week of 8 March, 24% of cases have been attributed to community transmission, meaning that the source of the infection cannot be tracked.

11% of cases in that week are still under investigated. 3% are related to a healthcare setting and 2% are related to travel.

In the remaining 60% of cases, the virus was transmitted through close contact with a confirmed case. Of those, about one-third of the close contacts were associated with a wider outbreak.

“Our picture is dominated by a large number of cases within households,” Professor Nolan said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said there are reasons to be optimistic about having an enjoyable summer.

Restrictions won’t have gone away completely, but as more people are vaccinated, it is hoped that cases will decline.

Health officials have set a target of giving over 80% of people a first dose by the end of June, as well as fully protecting people aged over 70 and those at a high risk of severe disease.

“Hopefully we will have disease levels at a much lower incidence overall,” Glynn said.

However, with vaccinations not due to ramp up until April any easing of restrictions hangs will depend on the coming days as officials closely watch the trajectory of the disease.

As of Friday, 668,529 vaccines had been administered in Ireland. Of these, 487,466 were first doses 181,063 people now fully vaccinated.

The booking portal for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland went live this morning.

The portal is available to access here. More information about mandatory quarantine can be found here.

All passengers arriving into Ireland from designated States after 4am this Friday, 26 March are now required to pre-book accommodation in a designated quarantine facility, and to pre-pay for their stay.

There are currently 33 countries on the government’s list of ‘high-risk’ countries.

On 26 February, Minister Stephen Donnelly designated an additional 13 countries and territories as “Category 2 Countries and Territories”. These countries/territories are: Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Panama, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The 20 other currently on the list are: Angola, Austria, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The first facility that will be available to receive arriving travellers is the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel in Santry.

The Tifco Hotel Group has been appointed as the service provider to assist the State in delivering mandatory hotel quarantine.

Tifco Hotel Group will provide full board accommodation services to guests in facilities designated exclusively for the purpose of quarantine.

In addition, the service provider will provide ground transportation and security services, as well as health and wellbeing services for travellers, within their facilities.