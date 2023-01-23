Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 23 January 2023 Dublin: 9°C
NIALL CARSON/PA IMAGES INMO's Phil Ní Sheaghdha
# hospital security
INMO calls for full security review of hospitals following fatal Cork attack
The union said no security review has taken place since 2016.
360
0
8 minutes ago

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation has called for a full security audit of all hospitals following a fatal attack of an elderly patient in Cork yesterday.

Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old widower from Berrings in Cork, was killed in an attack at Mercy University Hospital shortly after 5.30am yesterday morning.

It is understood that the attack was carried out by another patient in the ward, with staff members intervening in an attempt to halt the attack.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene by Gardaí, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and remains detained for questioning.

Speaking today, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said there hasn’t been a review of security systems and protocols of hospitals since 2016 and urged for one to be conducted.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families at the centre of yesterday morning’s tragic incident in Mercy University Hospital. 

“We have been offering our union’s full support members in the Mercy and will continue to do so. 

“In light of this awful incident, the INMO is once again repeating our call for a full review and audit of security systems and protocols in Irish hospitals.

Ní Sheaghdha added: “We haven’t had a security audit of our hospitals since 2016, it is time now for the HSE to complete a full audit of what measures are in place in each hospital.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     