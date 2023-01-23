INMO calls for full security review of hospitals following fatal Cork attack

THE IRISH NURSES and Midwives Organisation has called for a full security audit of all hospitals following a fatal attack of an elderly patient in Cork yesterday.

Matthew Healy, an 89-year-old widower from Berrings in Cork, was killed in an attack at Mercy University Hospital shortly after 5.30am yesterday morning.

It is understood that the attack was carried out by another patient in the ward, with staff members intervening in an attempt to halt the attack.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene by Gardaí, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit and remains detained for questioning.

Speaking today, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said there hasn’t been a review of security systems and protocols of hospitals since 2016 and urged for one to be conducted.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families at the centre of yesterday morning’s tragic incident in Mercy University Hospital.

“We have been offering our union’s full support members in the Mercy and will continue to do so.

“In light of this awful incident, the INMO is once again repeating our call for a full review and audit of security systems and protocols in Irish hospitals.

Ní Sheaghdha added: “We haven’t had a security audit of our hospitals since 2016, it is time now for the HSE to complete a full audit of what measures are in place in each hospital.”