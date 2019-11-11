This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 11 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Total number of patients without hospital beds soars to 100,000

This is only the second time that the annual figures have surpassed 100,000.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 11 Nov 2019, 9:46 PM
13 minutes ago 872 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4887596
Image: Shutterstock/Physics_joe
Image: Shutterstock/Physics_joe

ANALYSIS BY THE INMO indicates that 100,457 patients have gone without beds in Irish hospitals in 2019 so far.

This is only the second time that annual figures have ever passed 100,000, and the milestone was reached faster this time round; in 2018 it took until 28 November.

The five worst affected hospitals so far this year are:

  • University Hospital Limerick: 11,901
  • Cork University Hospital: 9,496
  • University Hospital Galway: 6,870
  • South Tipperary General Hospital: 6,040
  • University Hospital Waterford: 5,522.

593 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning alone, according to today’s Trolley Watch (every morning at 8am, INMO members count how many patients are waiting on trolleys in emergency departments and elsewhere in the hospital).

Of the 593, 401 are waiting in the emergency department, while 192 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

University Hospital Limerick had 65 people on trolleys, Cork University Hospital had 46, and South Tipperary General Hospital had 42.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

The Irish health service continues to break records in the worst possible way. This simply does not happen in other countries. The only acceptable number for patients on trolleys is zero.
Behind each number is a vulnerable patient trapped in undignified and unsafe conditions, often on a corridor.

She said that nurses were working hard, but the healthcare system doesn’t have sufficient capacity to cope.

Related Read

10.07.19 ‘Beyond a joke now’: People offered HSE jobs as far back as January still waiting due to recruitment ‘controls’

“It’s simply a question of capacity and staffing. The HSE’s recruitment freeze simply has to go: we need an infusion of qualified, frontline staff to stabilise the health service. Without it, this problem will rapidly accelerate as we move into winter.”

There is an effective freeze on certain positions within the HSE, which is resulting in candidates being told that they were successful in their application for the job, but not provided with contracts and start dates.

This is to do with budget limitations, with hospitals implementing an effective freeze on letting new hires begin in an effort to control costs. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie