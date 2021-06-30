#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Advertisement

Hospitality representatives to meet government ministers today amid anger over delayed reopening

The industry has reacted furiously to the postponed return of indoor dining.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 7:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,338 Views 38 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5481273
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE hospitality industry are set to meet government ministers today amid an outpouring of anger at yesterday’s announcement that the reopening of indoor dining and drinking would be delayed.

The Hospitality Forum will meet Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin today for a long scheduled quarterly meeting.

The forum includes representatives from hotel, restaurant, publican and tourism groups. It was established last October in recognition of the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the sector.

Today’s meeting will be the first opportunity for hospitality representatives to directly engage with the government, since the Cabinet yesterday agreed to halt Ireland’s reopening for an unknown length of time.

The Cabinet also agreed to restrict indoor hospitality to vaccinated people.

The decisions have provoked a furious reaction from the industry, as well as from opposition (and some government) politicians.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the government will provide additional supports for the hospitality sector in the coming weeks.

He added that it’s hoped that a plan for reopening can be agreed by 19 July, when international travel reopens, and the government would be urgently engaging with stakeholders to develop a workable vaccine pass system.

The concept has been branded discriminatory, unenforceable, unacceptable and “bananas” by hospitality representatives and opposition politicians.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (38)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie