Three dead after man takes two women hostage in Zurich flat

THREE PEOPLE HAVE died in Zurich following a hostage situation in the city.

Zurich police confirmed today that a man, who hasn’t been named, took two women hostage in a flat.

Early this morning, police were called to an address in the south-west of the city.

At 5.22am local time, Zurich officials informed the police that a woman had contacted them by phone and needed help. At the same time, another caller informed the police that she had heard someone screaming for help in the house next door.

Police arrived at the scene at approximately 5.30am. The man claimed to have two women and threatened to shoot them if the police did not retreat.

After a few hours of negotiation between the police and the man, the hostage-taker promised to surrender at around 8.30am local time. Minutes later, shots were fired in the apartment.

Police confirmed that two women and a man were discovered critically injured in the apartment with severe gunshot wounds. The three died at the scene.

The man who died was a 60-year-old Swiss. The nationalities of the two women, who were 34 and 38 years old, haven’t yet been established.

A handgun was recovered from the scene.

A police spokeswoman told the SDA news agency that it was not yet clear whether the dead man they found in the apartment was the gunman or whether he had a connection to the two women, according to the BBC.