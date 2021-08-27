#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Friday 27 August 2021
Advertisement

Hot weather and sunny spells set to remain this weekend with temperatures to hit 24 degrees

The good weather is set to last this weekend and into early next week.

By Emma Taggart Friday 27 Aug 2021, 4:23 PM
47 minutes ago 3,698 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5533667
Bathers are joined by a cow on Mannin Bay Beach in Ballyconneely, Co Galway today.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Bathers are joined by a cow on Mannin Bay Beach in Ballyconneely, Co Galway today.
Bathers are joined by a cow on Mannin Bay Beach in Ballyconneely, Co Galway today.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

SUMMER IS BACK this weekend and the high temperatures look set to stay until early next week. 

The mercury reached highs of between 19 and 24 degrees today, with the mid-west and west experiencing the best of the hot weather.

After highs of 26 degrees in Co Galway yesterday, the balmy conditions look set to stay this weekend.

Tomorrow looks set to be another hot day, according to Met Éireann, with highs of up to 24 degrees and plenty of sunshine after the early morning mist and fog dissipates.

North Connacht and north Ulster look set to see some cloudy spells tomorrow night, with the chance of some rain along the coast.

Sunday will feature periods of cloud in amongst the sun with temperatures ranging across the island. The south looks set to get the best of the hot weather, with a balmy 23 degrees expected, while the north will see highs of 17 degrees.

A light northerly breeze will also bring down temperatures. 

The meteorological service says Monday may bring a light rain shower but temperatures will remain relatively high between 17 degrees in the east and 21 degrees in the west. Cloud cover and an easterly breeze will bring out the cooler edge of the temperatures.

Although temperatures will be lower next week, it looks set to remain settled, according to Met Éireann. There may be the chance of a light shower but the weather “will continue to be mainly dry with a blend of cloud and sunny spells for the most part”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The highest temperatures should reach around the high teens or low twenties. Fog and mist also look set to make an appearance at night.

It is worth making the most of the good weather this weekend as next weekend looks to be more unsettled with rain showers returning.

Yesterday, Meteorologist Paul Downes said: “With high pressure firmly in place over Ireland, low pressure systems are being kept well away, maintaining the dry, warm and settled period.”

“Although it will be dry for most this weekend, some cloud may develop along with a spot of drizzle or light shower, especially in northern areas. It’ll also feel a little cooler on exposed coasts,” he added.

 

About the author:

About the author
Emma Taggart
emmataggart@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie