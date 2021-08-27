Hot weather and sunny spells set to remain this weekend with temperatures to hit 24 degrees

Bathers are joined by a cow on Mannin Bay Beach in Ballyconneely, Co Galway today.

SUMMER IS BACK this weekend and the high temperatures look set to stay until early next week.

The mercury reached highs of between 19 and 24 degrees today, with the mid-west and west experiencing the best of the hot weather.

After highs of 26 degrees in Co Galway yesterday, the balmy conditions look set to stay this weekend.

Tomorrow looks set to be another hot day, according to Met Éireann, with highs of up to 24 degrees and plenty of sunshine after the early morning mist and fog dissipates.

North Connacht and north Ulster look set to see some cloudy spells tomorrow night, with the chance of some rain along the coast.

Mist and fog gradually clearing🌫️

Today will dry with good spells of sunshine in most areas. ☀️

Cloudy☁️ at times in parts of the west and southwest with perhaps one or two light showers.

Highest temperatures of 19 to 24C pic.twitter.com/WJuW3Cs7JN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 27, 2021

Sunday will feature periods of cloud in amongst the sun with temperatures ranging across the island. The south looks set to get the best of the hot weather, with a balmy 23 degrees expected, while the north will see highs of 17 degrees.

A light northerly breeze will also bring down temperatures.

The meteorological service says Monday may bring a light rain shower but temperatures will remain relatively high between 17 degrees in the east and 21 degrees in the west. Cloud cover and an easterly breeze will bring out the cooler edge of the temperatures.

Although temperatures will be lower next week, it looks set to remain settled, according to Met Éireann. There may be the chance of a light shower but the weather “will continue to be mainly dry with a blend of cloud and sunny spells for the most part”.

The highest temperatures should reach around the high teens or low twenties. Fog and mist also look set to make an appearance at night.

It is worth making the most of the good weather this weekend as next weekend looks to be more unsettled with rain showers returning.

Yesterday, Meteorologist Paul Downes said: “With high pressure firmly in place over Ireland, low pressure systems are being kept well away, maintaining the dry, warm and settled period.”

“Although it will be dry for most this weekend, some cloud may develop along with a spot of drizzle or light shower, especially in northern areas. It’ll also feel a little cooler on exposed coasts,” he added.