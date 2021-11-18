Department clarifies that hotel bars must close at midnight - even for wedding guests

THE GOVERNMENT HAS clarified that the new midnight curfew for hospitality will apply to hotel residents bars – including for guests at weddings.

There had been some confusion over the measure.

Announcing a raft of new Covid measures on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a press conference that residents of hotels would be exempt from the midnight closing time.

In response to a question from The Journal today the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media confirmed that the new regulations will affect weddings and any other events.

Residents bars must close at midnight for all guests, the Department said: “The clear policy intention is that all bars will close at midnight and that any and all activities associated with the bar would also cease.”

This week’s measures follow increasing concerns about the pressure being put on hospitals as a result of the spread of Covid-19 and less than a month after nightclubs had reopened following a 19-month closure.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Reacting to the news that pub opening hours are set to again be cut from tonight, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the move would have a significant impact on the recovery of their sector.

“Effectively this latest announcement means that the current government strategy isn’t working,” LVA CEO Donal O’Keeffe said yesterday.

He added: “It also needs to be acknowledged that every time the government flicks the switch on restrictions there are consequences for people’s livelihoods and the businesses that sustain those livelihoods. We will have enormous difficulty retaining our staff after this latest decision.”