#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 18 November 2021
Advertisement

Department clarifies that hotel bars must close at midnight - even for wedding guests

All activities associated with bars must cease at midnight, a spokesperson said.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 18 Nov 2021, 3:20 PM
1 hour ago 14,377 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5605366
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

THE GOVERNMENT HAS clarified that the new midnight curfew for hospitality will apply to hotel residents bars – including for guests at weddings. 

There had been some confusion over the measure. 

Announcing a raft of new Covid measures on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told a press conference that residents of hotels would be exempt from the midnight closing time. 

In response to a question from The Journal today the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media confirmed that the new regulations will affect weddings and any other events. 

Residents bars must close at midnight for all guests, the Department said: “The clear policy intention is that all bars will close at midnight and that any and all activities associated with the bar would also cease.”

This week’s measures follow increasing concerns about the pressure being put on hospitals as a result of the spread of Covid-19 and less than a month after nightclubs had reopened following a 19-month closure.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Reacting to the news that pub opening hours are set to again be cut from tonight, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) said the move would have a significant impact on the recovery of their sector.

“Effectively this latest announcement means that the current government strategy isn’t working,” LVA CEO Donal O’Keeffe said yesterday.

He added: “It also needs to be acknowledged that every time the government flicks the switch on restrictions there are consequences for people’s livelihoods and the businesses that sustain those livelihoods. We will have enormous difficulty retaining our staff after this latest decision.”

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie