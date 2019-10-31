This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
More Aldi houmous recalled due to salmonella fears

This is the fourt recall of houmous products in recent days.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 31 Oct 2019, 3:22 PM
Some of the recalled products.
ALDI HAS RECALLED another batch of houmous due to fears they might contain salmonella.

 Zorba Delicacies, who supply Aldi, is extending its recall to include the below batches of houmous, due to the possible presence of salmonella. These products were sold in Aldi stores.

The comapny said that point-of-sale notices will be displayed in affected stores.

The following had already been recalled from Aldi and Lidl: 

Aldi:

The Deli brand Reduced Fat Classic Houmous Triple Pack; pack size: 180g (3 x 60g); use by date: 03/11/2019

The Deli brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection Triple Pack; pack size: 180g (3 x 60g); use by dates: 02/11/2019 and 03/11/2019

The Deli brand Basil Houmous topped with Pesto & Parmesan; pack size 170g; use by date: 04/11/2019

Lidl:

Meadow Fresh brand Red Pepper Houmous; pack size 170g; use by date: 06/11/2019

Meadow Fresh brand Classic Houmous stacker; pack size 180g (3 x 60g); use by date: 06/11/2019

Meadow Fresh brand Reduced Fat Houmous Selection; pack size 180g (3 x 60g); use by date: 06/11/2019

More information about the recalled products can be found here.

Garreth MacNamee
