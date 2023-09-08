Advertisement

Friday 8 September 2023 Dublin: 18°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Fire
Two Gardaí hospitalised after Clondalkin house fire
A woman in her 50s was also taken to hospital.
2.9k
3
29 minutes ago

Two Gardaí were taken to Tallaght Hospital for injuries related to smoke inhalation, received at a house fire in Clondalkin in the early hours of this morning.

Both Gardaí have been discharged but remain off duty.

A woman, who was rescued from the house by Gardaí, has also been taken to the hospital, though her injuries are described as non-threatening.

The fire started in the early hours of the morning. At around 1.30am, Gardaí and members of Dublin Fire Brigade arrived on scene after being informed someone was trapped inside the house.

Dublin Fire Brigade were able to extinguish the fire.

Speaking this morning, Chief Superintendent Mick McNulty said: “I want to commend the incredible bravery of the two Gardaí. I have no doubt that their actions prevented a more tragic outcome.”

Gardaí are investigating a potential arson attack, and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

The scene has been preserved by Crime Scene Investigators for a technical examination.

Gardaí have said that anyone with information should contact Ronanstown Garda station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Steven Fox
steven.fox@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
