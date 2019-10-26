This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 26 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What's the typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The number of motorists who were hit with fines totalling €205,000 after they failed to turn up to court.

By Adam Daly Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 7:12 PM
6 minutes ago 302 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4868888
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

22: The number of motorists who were hit with fines totalling €205,000 after they failed to turn up to court accused of M50 toll dodging.

55: The number of elephants that have died in Zimbabwe over the past month as the country faces one of the worst droughts in its history.

€439,000: The typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations, nearly 10% higher than the average price in the capital for this kind of property (€401,000).

33: The percentage of those aged 50 or older, who took part in a recent study, said they felt lonely at least some of the time. 

19: The number of hours that it took the longest non-stop passenger flight to travel from New York to Sydney. 

€102.4 million: The amount of money Revenue has lost out on in the past five years, over a taxpayers’ inability to pay what was owed. 

71: The percentage decrease in profits at Dublin Zoo due to extreme weather events and the Pope’s visit last year. 

4: The number of Fine Gael MEPs who voted against a resolution to step up search and rescue for refugees in the Mediterranean.

120: The age of the lighthouse put on wheels and rails and moved back from the eroding North Sea coastline in north-western Denmark this week. 

84: The number of jobs that will be lost when Independent News and Media close its printing plant in Citywest in Dublin early next year. 

£14.9 million: The amount of money that has been spent on the salaries of Stormont politicians since power-sharing collapsed in January 2017.

600,000: The number of people across parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath who were affected by a boil water notice due to issues with the treatment process at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

10: The number of accounts social media app TikTok has taken down after they were found to be posting propaganda videos for the Islamic State group.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie