What's the typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

22: The number of motorists who were hit with fines totalling €205,000 after they failed to turn up to court accused of M50 toll dodging.

55: The number of elephants that have died in Zimbabwe over the past month as the country faces one of the worst droughts in its history.

€439,000: The typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations, nearly 10% higher than the average price in the capital for this kind of property (€401,000).

33: The percentage of those aged 50 or older, who took part in a recent study, said they felt lonely at least some of the time.

19: The number of hours that it took the longest non-stop passenger flight to travel from New York to Sydney.

€102.4 million: The amount of money Revenue has lost out on in the past five years, over a taxpayers’ inability to pay what was owed.

71: The percentage decrease in profits at Dublin Zoo due to extreme weather events and the Pope’s visit last year.

4: The number of Fine Gael MEPs who voted against a resolution to step up search and rescue for refugees in the Mediterranean.

120: The age of the lighthouse put on wheels and rails and moved back from the eroding North Sea coastline in north-western Denmark this week.

84: The number of jobs that will be lost when Independent News and Media close its printing plant in Citywest in Dublin early next year.

£14.9 million: The amount of money that has been spent on the salaries of Stormont politicians since power-sharing collapsed in January 2017.

600,000: The number of people across parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath who were affected by a boil water notice due to issues with the treatment process at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant.

10: The number of accounts social media app TikTok has taken down after they were found to be posting propaganda videos for the Islamic State group.