#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Monday 28 March 2022
Advertisement

House prices up 8% on this time past year, and 19% below Celtic Tiger peak - Daft report

Meanwhile, the MyHome report found that the median asking price for new builds is now €295,000, while the price in Dublin is €385,000.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 28 Mar 2022, 6:00 AM
15 minutes ago 159 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5722681

HOUSE PRICES ROSE by 2.4% on average during the first three months of 2022, according to property website Daft.ie, with the average listed price at €299,093, which is up 8.4% on the same period in 2021.

That’s just 19% below the Celtic Tiger peak.

Increases remain smaller in urban areas, compared to rural areas, although the gap is narrowing.

In Dublin, Cork and Galway cities, prices in the first quarter of 2022 were roughly 4% higher on average than a year previously, while in Limerick and Waterford cities, the increases were 7.6% and 9.3% respectively.

The largest increase in prices in the country was seen in Connacht-Ulster, where prices rose by 20.1% in the year to March – the highest rate recorded for the region since the series began in 2006.

Meanwhile, MyHome.ie’s quarterly report tells a similar story: the annual asking price inflation accelerated to 12.3% nationwide, and was 8.6% in Dublin and 14% elsewhere around the country.

Meanwhile, the report found quarterly asking price inflation was 2.4% nationally, 2.2% in Dublin, and 2.7% elsewhere around the country.

This means the median asking price for new builds is now €295,000, while the price in Dublin is €385,000 and elsewhere around the country it is €245,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The number of residential properties that were sold for a price exceeding €1 million rose by 52% in 2021, with Dublin accounting for almost 80% of these transactions.

Conall MacCoille, Chief Economist at Davy noted that despite these increase in figures, that homes are being sold at 6.5% above asking prices – meaning these figures don’t reflect the final cost price for many homes sold in the past few months.

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie