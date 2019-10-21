This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 21 October, 2019
House Speaker John Bercow says a vote on Boris Johnson's deal can't go ahead

This is because of a parliamentary procedure where the same vote cannot take place more than once in the same parliamentary session.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 21 Oct 2019, 3:41 PM
33 minutes ago 6,874 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4860391
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

HOUSE SPEAKER JOHN Bercow has decided that a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal cannot be held, as a vote on the deal has already happened and that parliament “shouldn’t be bombarded with the same proposal over and over again”.

On Saturday, a vote was scheduled on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal where an amendment was tabled by former Conservative Oliver Letwin, and a majority of 322 MPs voted in favour of it.

Although the government chose not to contest the vote on the Brexit deal itself, technically a vote has already taken place on it – and as was ruled by Bercow earlier this year, the House of Commons cannot vote on the same issue twice in the same parliamentary session.

Addressing the House of Commons today, Bercow said that “there are two issues, one of substance, and the other of circumstances to consider”.

“Adjudication is a matter for the chair,” he said, adding that parliamentary approval was “recently sought for the Withdrawal Agreement, the Political Declaration, and the declaration concerning the operation of the democratic consent of Northern Ireland provision.”

It is clear that the motions are, in substance, the same.

“It is hard to see a significant change of circumstances,” Bercow said, adding that the change of circumstances could be argued as an application for an extension, but added that “this is not persuasive”.

In summary, today’s motion is in substance, the same as Saturday’s motion, and the House has decided the matter… My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so.

Explaining the rule in a sentence, Bercow said: “It is a necessary rule to ensure sensible use of [the House of Commons'] time and proper respect for the decision it takes”.

The Letwin amendment also stated that a vote on the deal cannot pass until all associated Brexit-related legislation is also passed – which would also clash with any Meaningful Vote 5 held today.

It was expected that Bercow would make this decision, as it’s part of parliamentary procedure and judgement of the chair of the House of Commons. Despite this, he came under criticism from some MPs for his decision.

Bercow argued back to Sir Bernard Jenkin that he lost count of the times he “granted urgent questions and emergency debates from those who were then called a Eurosceptic and now called a Brexiteer disposition”. 

