#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 2 November 2021
Advertisement

Households saved more than €31 billion in 2020, CSO figures show

Savings made during the pandemic have brought the financial net worth of households to an all-time high of €312.8 billion, the CSO said.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Nov 2021, 1:27 PM
30 minutes ago 2,115 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5589814
Image: PA
Image: PA

HOUSEHOLDS SAVED MORE than €31 billion in 2020, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

Savings made during the pandemic have brought the financial net worth of households to an all-time high of €312.8 billion, the CSO said.

It is almost triple the level of savings being made prior to the pandemic and has been driven by a combination of higher incomes and lower consumer spending.

Some €16 billion was added in deposits in 2020, far outstripping the the €12 billion added in 2006, at the height of the SSIA (Special Savings Incentives Accounts) scheme.

CSO statistician Peter Culhane said: “Households saved more than €31 billion in 2020, most of which is sitting on deposit with banks according to figures released by the CSO today.

“This is almost three times the level of saving before the pandemic and is the result of higher household incomes and lower consumer spending.

“Incomes for those who continued to work through the restrictions rose on average, while an €8.8 billion government intervention mitigated the decline in incomes for those out of work because of the pandemic.

“This extra saving brought household financial net worth to an all-time high of €312.8 billion in 2020.

“Wealth held in fixed assets such as houses is in addition to this.

“The addition of €16 billion in deposits was the biggest area for asset growth.

“For comparison, in 2006, at the height of the SSIAs, less than €12 billion was added to deposits.

“Saving also went into paying off debt (a decrease in loan liabilities), pensions and real assets like new homes.”

But the savings boom for households also produced a decline in profits for Irish companies, particularly the travel and hospitality sectors, with revenues dropping by 8%.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In contrast, foreign multinational corporations, mainly operating in the fields of technology and pharmaceuticals, saw their profits surge by around 12%.

Ireland’s GDP in 2020 was €373 billion, although experts warned the impact of the pandemic made key indicators such as this less meaningful.

Culhane said: “Ireland’s globalised economy complicates some of the common economic indicators, like GDP and private sector debt.

“The impact of the pandemic in 2020 also makes the usual headline indicators less meaningful.

“These statistics in the sector accounts provide a richer picture which analysts can use to delve more deeply into the structure and trends in the economy.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie